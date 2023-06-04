Billiards | The superstar’s bounce shots were too much for Riku Romppanen, 15, who made billiards history

Joshua Fuller performed bounce punches when facing Riku Romppanen.

Only 15-year-old Riku Romppanen made history at the top pool billiards tournament in London. Romppanen made it to the top 16 players in the UK Open Pool Championship.

He thus became the youngest player to make it to the quarterfinals in the major tournaments of Matchroom, the umbrella organization of pool billiards.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals, the opposition was very possible, i.e. the defending champion in the tournament and the best player in pool billiards at the moment, a German Joshua Filler.

Filler won the match 10–6 and made two amazing rebounds, reports The Guardian. He hit the latter one in such a way that the white ball bounced over the cue ball, hit the orange ball (number 4) and then through the end fence into the bag at the other end.

Read more: A child prodigy from Vantaa unexpectedly becomes the world’s top billiards player

Read more: Dazzling performance from the snooker star: won the singles set with the opening shot