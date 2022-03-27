Billiards Mika Immonen finished third in the 10-ball pool tournament in Las Vegas

Immonen will only take part in the upcoming World Cup with 14-year-old Riku Romppanen.

What Immonen finished third in the $ 125,000 pool 10-ball tournament this weekend in Las Vegas.

Immonen lost the semi-finals to Poland Wiktor Zielinski against in a “shootout” with points 2-3. The game’s batch counts went exactly 4-2, 2-4.

Zielinski eventually won the entire tournament and cashed for $ 30,000 in prize money.

Immonen’s games will continue in the 10-ball World Cup in Las Vegas starting Monday. He will participate in the competition together with a 14-year-old Riku Romppasen with.

Romppanen also participated in the Las Vegas Open but was eliminated in the first rounds of the tournament.

Immonen has won the 10-ball World Cup in 2009.