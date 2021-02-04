Billiards Kim Laaksonen, the multiple Finnish champion in billiards, was caught in cocaine

Laaksonen received a three-month operating ban.

Multiple Finnish champion in billiards Kim Laaksonen has received a three-month ban on sports cocaine use. The Finnish Center for Ethics in Sport informs about this Suek.

The sample given by Laaksonen at the Finnish Championships on 16 August 2020 contained the cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine. Laaksonen was banned from operating and gave up the Finnish Championship gold he won in the competition.

Suekin According to Laaksonen, he has used cocaine outside the competition, and therefore the penalty is a three-month ban. It started on September 24, so Laaksonen has served his sentence.

Laaksonen and the Finnish Billiards Association have announced that they do not intend to appeal the decision. The International Billiards Federation (WCBS) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have a right of appeal against the decision.

Laaksonen has won Finnish Championship gold in 8 and 10 balls, among other things. He was voted Billiard Player of the Year in 2019.