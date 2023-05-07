Next June 4 will be one year since Shakira and Piqué announced their separation. Since that date, he has not stopped making headlines, his bank account rose like foam and many attribute that it was thanks to the songs he released, with more than one dart towards the father of his two children, by the way, very celebrated.

And it is precisely because of her contribution to music, and for seeking to achieve a positive change in the field of gender equality, that tonight the interpreter will add another award to her rising career. She will be the protagonist of Billboard’s Latin Women in Music, an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise, where seven Latin singer-songwriters will be honored, including the Barranquillera woman of the year.

“Shakira is the definitive woman in music. Thanks to her, Latinas around the world continue to be inspired to write and perform deeply personal music,” she said. Leila Cobo, Director of Billboard Content for Latin/Spanish. “She created a movement entirely on her own and remains more relevant than ever today, with elegance, tremendous talent and a deep tradition of giving back to the community. She is the definition of a woman in music.”.

Consecutive hits are nothing new for Shakira, who debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001 with “Whenever, Wherever” and hit No. 1 in 2006 with “Hips Don’t Lie.” The fact that she is at the global top two decades later, singing in Spanish, she reaffirms her place as a true superstar, capable of transcending languages, generations and borders as very few can, they have said from Billboard.

In addition, they highlight his influence and contributions that go far beyond music. Shakira has been an advocate for education through her Barefoot feet Foundation, which since 1997 has built and adapted nine public schools in Colombia that have benefited more than 152,000 children and their families. “It’s part of my mission,” she told Billboard nearly a decade ago, and she’s kept it that way.

Seven Latin singer-songwriters will be honored, including the Barranquillera woman of the year. Photo: diffusion

The reactions to her appointment as woman of the year have not been long in coming. “When I started working with Shakira, I immediately realized exactly why she is so powerful in our industry. In addition to being phenomenally talented, she is hardworking, extremely detailed and always delivers musical excellence,” said her compatriot Maluma.

On the other hand, emilio estefan, producer and songwriter, noted: “I was proud to be part of the growth from the beginning of his career, and he deserves everything he has achieved. His great talent, his perseverance, has always put his passion first to bring something new to music and his fans. When I met her, she didn’t know any English and I told her ‘we’re going to do the crossover with you’… At six months she went for an interview and she spoke better English than I did”.

Shakira has sold more than 95 million records worldwide, making the Colombian superstar one of the best-selling music artists and the best-selling Latina female artist of all time.

The Latin Women in Music ceremony will air today at 8 pm. (Peru time), by Telemundo Internacional.

