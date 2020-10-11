Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a series of pictures of hoardings planted in Sri Lanka on Saturday. In Billboard, justice was demanded for his brother and actor Sushant. Shweta shared pictures of hoardings across Sri Lanka on Instagram and Twitter. In it, justice has been demanded with the picture of Sushant. Hordig has the hashtags Sushantjustisnau and Sri LankaUnitedforSSR.

In the caption of the post, Shweta wrote, “Thank you Sri Lanka”. Earlier, after the bail of actor’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, Shweta wrote on Instagram that Sushant’s family is fighting with patience for justice for the late actor.

Sharing an excerpt from the famous book written by Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho, he wrote, “Even though we don’t have all the answers yet, we have hashtaggedness, hashtahsahs, hashtags, hashtags. God.”

On social media posts shared a page of Koelho’s novel, which wrote, “The two toughest tests on the spiritual path, the patience to wait for the right time and the courage to not be disappointed by what we face.” . “

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. The Mumbai Police said that the actor committed suicide, though the case was later handed over to the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.