The Billboard Music Awards are very close to starting their ceremony for the year 2022 and they bring many news and surprises: The Weeknd is the artist who leads the list of nominations, with 17 of these in various categories. Likewise, he is followed by Doja Cat, who was included in 14 groups of the awards. The Latin quota is put by the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, who has managed to conquer the Anglo-Saxon market more than other artists of the urban genre.
Find out more key information about this award, such as the date, the times in the world, the transmission channels, the list of nominees and the artists that will be on stage in this show scheduled for Sunday, May 15.
When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
The Billboard Music Awards will take place this Sunday, May 15, from the city of Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
What time is the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
The schedules to follow the Billboard awards this Sunday May 15 are the following:
- Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.
- Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6.00 p.m.
- Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina and Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16.
Who will sing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott join the list of performers who will perform live at the ceremony. Previously, the participation of Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic had also been confirmed.
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Broadcast Channel
The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast exclusively by the NBC network, from its streaming platform live television; however, you will need to use a VPN network, such as NordVPN or TunnelBear, to bypass geo-restrictions. Another option is to follow the awards through the TNT channel in Latin America.
Billboard Music Awards 2022: complete list of nominees
The list of nominees for the 2022 Billboard Awards in the various categories is as follows:
best artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
New Artist
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Shiesty Pooh
- The Kid LAROI.
Best Male Artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd.
Best Female Artist
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift.
Top duo/group
- bts
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak).
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- morgan wallen
- Taylor Swift.
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
The Best Artists in Streaming
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Top Selling Artists
- Adele
- bts
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes.
Top Radio Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Billboard Global 200 Top Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
Billboard Top World Artist
- bts
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd.
best tours
- Eagles – “Hotel california tour”
- Genesis – “The last domino? Tour”
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella – “Mega Tour”
- Harry Styles – “Love On Tour”
- The Rolling Stones – “No filter tour”.
Best R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd.
Best Female R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA.
Best Latin Artist
- bad bunny
- Farruko
- kali uchis
- Carol G
- Raw Alexander.
Top Billboard 200 album
- Adele – ”30”
- Doja Cat – ”Planet her”
- Drake – ”Certified lover boy”
- Morgan Wallen – ”Dangerous: the double album”
- Olivia Rodrigo – ”SOUR”.
Best R&B Album
- Doja Cat – ”Planet her”
- Givēon – ”When it’s all said and done… Take time”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – ”An evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker – ”Still See It”
- The Weeknd – ”Dawn FM”.
Best Latin Album
- ”Vein Cutter” – Armed Link
- “Jose” – J Balvin
- Fearless – Kali Uchis
- ”KG0516” – Karol G
- ”Vice versa” – Rauw Alejandro.
Hot 100 Top Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.
Top Song Streaming
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Glass Animals – “Heat waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.
Best Selling Song
- BTS – “Butter”
- BTS – “Permission to dance”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Walker Haye – “Fancy like”.
Top Radio Song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.
Best Collaboration
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.
Global Billboard Top Song
- BTS – “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.
Best R&B Song
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right”
- Givēon – “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon – “Peaches”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the door open”
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”.
Best Dance/Electronic Song
- Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae – “You”
- Tiësto – “The business”
- Travis Scott & HVME – “Goosebumps”.
