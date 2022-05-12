The Billboard Music Awards are very close to starting their ceremony for the year 2022 and they bring many news and surprises: The Weeknd is the artist who leads the list of nominations, with 17 of these in various categories. Likewise, he is followed by Doja Cat, who was included in 14 groups of the awards. The Latin quota is put by the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, who has managed to conquer the Anglo-Saxon market more than other artists of the urban genre.

Find out more key information about this award, such as the date, the times in the world, the transmission channels, the list of nominees and the artists that will be on stage in this show scheduled for Sunday, May 15.

YOU CAN SEE: When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards LIVE?: date, time and nominees

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

The Billboard Music Awards will take place this Sunday, May 15, from the city of Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The BTS group will not participate in the Billboard 2022 night. Photo composition/La República

What time is the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

The schedules to follow the Billboard awards this Sunday May 15 are the following:

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.

Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6.00 p.m.

Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina and Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16.

YOU CAN SEE: When and where will the 2022 Billboard Music Awards take place?

Who will sing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott join the list of performers who will perform live at the ceremony. Previously, the participation of Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic had also been confirmed.

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Broadcast Channel

The Weeknd and rapper Doja Cat lead the list of nominations with 17 and 14 mentions, respectively. Photo: AFP/Billboard composition

The Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast exclusively by the NBC network, from its streaming platform live television; however, you will need to use a VPN network, such as NordVPN or TunnelBear, to bypass geo-restrictions. Another option is to follow the awards through the TNT channel in Latin America.

YOU CAN SEE: Billboard Music Awards 2022: Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Doja Cat and the complete list of nominees

Billboard Music Awards 2022: complete list of nominees

The list of nominees for the 2022 Billboard Awards in the various categories is as follows:

best artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd.

New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Shiesty Pooh

The Kid LAROI.

Best Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd.

Best Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift.

Top duo/group

bts

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak).

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

morgan wallen

Taylor Swift.

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd.

The Best Artists in Streaming

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd.

Top Selling Artists

Adele

bts

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes.

Top Radio Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd.

Billboard Global 200 Top Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd.

Billboard Top World Artist

bts

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd.

best tours

Eagles – “Hotel california tour”

Genesis – “The last domino? Tour”

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella – “Mega Tour”

Harry Styles – “Love On Tour”

The Rolling Stones – “No filter tour”.

Best R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd.

Best Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA.

Best Latin Artist

bad bunny

Farruko

kali uchis

Carol G

Raw Alexander.

Top Billboard 200 album

Adele – ”30”

Doja Cat – ”Planet her”

Drake – ”Certified lover boy”

Morgan Wallen – ”Dangerous: the double album”

Olivia Rodrigo – ”SOUR”.

Best R&B Album

Doja Cat – ”Planet her”

Givēon – ”When it’s all said and done… Take time”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – ”An evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker – ”Still See It”

The Weeknd – ”Dawn FM”.

Best Latin Album

”Vein Cutter” – Armed Link

“Jose” – J Balvin

Fearless – Kali Uchis

”KG0516” – Karol G

”Vice versa” – Rauw Alejandro.

Hot 100 Top Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.

Top Song Streaming

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Glass Animals – “Heat waves”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.

Best Selling Song

BTS – “Butter”

BTS – “Permission to dance”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Walker Haye – “Fancy like”.

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.

Global Billboard Top Song

BTS – “Butter”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call me by your name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save your tears”.

Best R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right”

Givēon – “Heartbreak anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon – “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the door open”

WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”.

Best Dance/Electronic Song