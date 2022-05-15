The Billboard Music Awards 2022 they return with force and will have as guests world-class artists such as BTS, Blackpink, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Elle King and Miranda Lambert.

The great event will take place at the majestic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Find out who the winners are in the 62 categories and other events HERE.

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will take place this Sunday, May 15.

Billboard Music Awards 2022 will be held at the MGM Arena in the United States. Photo: composition/AFP/La República

Billboard Music Awards 2022: schedule

The 2022 BBMAs will take place at different times depending on which country you’re in. See the hours below:

Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Canada and the United States: 7.00 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain, Germany, Italy and France: Monday May 24 at 1.00 am

Billboard Music Awards 2022: Broadcast Channel

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards LIVE will be broadcast exclusively on NBC in the United States. Likewise, the event can be viewed in Latin America through the TNT network.

Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV (Peru): Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD)

DirecTV (Peru): Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)

Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)

VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)

GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile): Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)

Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)

Cablevisión (Argentina): Channel 46 (Analog) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD)

Movistar TV (Argentina): Channel 305 (HD)

Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Channel 306 (HD)

Claro TV (Argentina): Channel 309

Sky (Mexico): Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD)

Star TV (Mexico): Channel 415

Izzi (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD)

Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).

BTS’s PSY and Suga broke career records with “That That” on Billboard charts. Photo: composition The Republic / P Nation / Billboard

How to watch TNT LIVE?

To connect to the signal of the BBMAS 2022 TNT LIVE, you will need to have cable service. When you become a member you can enjoy the gala from any digital platform: smartphone, tablet or PC.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air on May 15 in Las Vegas. Photo: BBMAS/Instagram

How to watch TNT Series LIVE?

TNT Series is a channel available through platforms such as Peacock, TNT GO, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO, depending on where you are.

How to watch TNT LIVE in Peru?

Movistar TV (Peru): channel 595 (SD) and channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV (Peru): channel 53 (SD) and channel 1504 (HD)

DirecTV (Peru): channel 502 (SD/HD) and channel 1502 (HD).

How to see the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022?

One of the highlights of The BBMAs 2022 is its red carpet, which will take place two hours before the main event. During the preview you will be able to see various artists parade and it will be broadcast to Latin America through E! Entertainment. In Peru, it will start at 5:30 pm

How to vote for my favorite at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

To support your favorite artist, you must enter the Music Mundial portal, where you can access the category that you like the most and thus cast your vote.

Billboard Music Awards 2022

Who will perform at the 2022 BBMAs?

The Billboard organization confirmed that Morgan Wallen, Florence + The Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic will perform at the gala. Additionally, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott will also sing live.

Where will the 2022 Billboard Music Awards be held?

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 will be held at the Microsoft Theater, which is located in downtown Los Angeles (California, United States). Some important facts about the historic venue was that it opened in October 2007 and is one of the largest indoor stages in the country, with a capacity for 7,100 spectators.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards honor the most listened to artists in the world. Photo: Rich Fury

Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominees: Complete List

best artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

popsmoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd.

best new artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

popsmoke

Rod Wave.

best male artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

popsmoke

The Weeknd.

best female artist

billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift.

Best Duo/Group

AC DC

AJR

bts

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5.

Top Hot 100 Artist

dababy

Drake

Dua Lipa

popsmoke

The Weeknd.

Billboard 200 Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

popsmoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift.

Top streaming songs artist

dababy

Drake

Lil Baby

popsmoke

The Weeknd.

Top song sales artist

Justin Bieber

bts

Megan Thee Stallion

morgan wallen

The Weeknd.

Top radio songs artist

Justin Bieber

lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Artist

Jhene aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd.

Top Male R&B Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Female Artist

top rap artist

dababy

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

PopSmoke.

Top Male Rap Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

PopSmoke.

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi-B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie.

top country artist

Gabby Barrett

kane brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Male Country Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Female Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

maren morris

Carrie Underwood.

Top country duo/group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae.

top rock artist

AC DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty one pilots.

latin top artist

Anuel AA

bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna.

Top Male Latin Artist

Top Latin Female Artist

Top Latin Duo/Group

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The Two Carnal

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

marshmello

Surf Table.

top christian artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Carrie Underwood

Zack Williams.

top gospel artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha CobbsLeonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West.

top social artist

BLACKPINK

bts

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen.

Billboard 200 Top Album

“Legends never die” – Juice WRLD

“My turn” – Lil Baby

“Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” – Pop Smoke

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

“Afterhours” – The Weeknd.

Best R&B Album

“Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko

“Slime & B” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Hot Pink” – Doja Cat

“It was good until it wasn’t” – Kehlani

“Afterhours” – The Weeknd.

best rap album

“Blame it on baby” – DaBaby

“Legends never die” – Juice Wrld

“My turn” – Lil Baby

“Eternal attack” – Lil Uzi Vert

“Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” – Pop Smoke.

best country album

“Goldmine” – Gabby Barrett

“Southside” – Sam Hunt

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

“My Gift” – Carrie Underwood

“Dangerous: the double album” – Morgan Wallen.

best rock album

“Power up” – AC/DC

“Plastic Hearts” – Miley Cyrus

“Dreamland” – Glass Animals

“Tickets to my downfall” – Machine Gun Kelly

“Letter to you” – Bruce Springsteen.

best latin album

“Emmanuel – Anuel AA

“The last tour of the world” – Bad Bunny

“The ones that were not going to come out” – Bad Bunny

“Yhlqmdlg” – Bad Bunny

“Colors” – J Balvin.

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Carte blanche” – DJ Snake

“Gravity” – Gryffin

“Golden hour” – Kygo

“Chromatica” – Lady Gaga

“Disco” – Kylie Minogue.

best christian album

“Peace” – Bethel Music

“Grave into gardens” – Elevation Worship

“My Gift” – Carrie Underwood

“Holy water” – We The Kingdom

“Rescue story” – Zach Williams.

Best Gospel Album

“I am” – Koryn Hawthorne

“Royalty: live at the ryman” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Maverick City Vol. 3 part 1″ – Maverick City Music

“Maverick City Vol. 3 part 2″ – Maverick City Music

“Kierra” – Kierra Sheard.

Hot 100 top song

“Mood” – 24kGoldn and iann dior

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

top streaming song

“Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich

“Life is good” – Future and Drake

“Whats poppin” – Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

top selling song

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth

“Dynamite”-BTS

“Wap” – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

radio top song

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa

“Adore you” – Harry Styles

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

top collaboration

“Mood” – 24kGoldn and iann dior

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich

“What poppin” – Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

Best R&B Song

“BS” – Jhené Aiko and HER

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber and Quavo

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

best rap song

“Mood” – 24kGoldn and iann dior

“Wap” – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich

“What’s Poppin” – Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion.

best country song

“Got What I Got” – Jason Aldean

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett

“One of them girls” – Lee Brice

“Chasin’ you” – Morgan Wallen

“More than my hometown” – Morgan Wallen.

best rock song

“Bang” – AJR

“Monsters” – All Time Low and Blackbear

“Heat waves” – Glass Animals

“My ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear

“Level of concern” – Twenty one pilots.

best latin song

“I twerk alone” – Bad Bunny

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

“Rhythm (bad boys for life)” – Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin

“Hawaii” – Maluma and The Weeknd

“Caramelo” – Ozuna, Karol G and Myke Towers.

Best Dance/Electronic Song

“Stupid love” – ​​Lady Gaga

“Rain on me” – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Saint John

“Ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa and Emilee

“Breaking me” – Topic and A7S.

best christian song

“Graves into gardens” – Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake

“Together” – King & Country, Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly

“The blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship

“Famous for (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells and Jenn Johnson

“There was Jesus” – Zach Williams and Dolly Parton.

best gospel song