The Billboard Music Awards 2022 they return with force and will have as guests world-class artists such as BTS, Blackpink, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Elle King and Miranda Lambert.
The great event will take place at the majestic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Find out who the winners are in the 62 categories and other events HERE.
When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will take place this Sunday, May 15.
Billboard Music Awards 2022: schedule
The 2022 BBMAs will take place at different times depending on which country you’re in. See the hours below:
- Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 6.00 pm
- Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Canada and the United States: 7.00 pm
- Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 8.00 pm
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay: 9.00 pm
- Spain, Germany, Italy and France: Monday May 24 at 1.00 am
Billboard Music Awards 2022: Broadcast Channel
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards LIVE will be broadcast exclusively on NBC in the United States. Likewise, the event can be viewed in Latin America through the TNT network.
- Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Peru): Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD)
- DirecTV (Peru): Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)
- TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD)
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD)
- GTD Manquehue/Telsur (Chile): Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)
- DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD/HD) and Channel 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD)
- Cablevisión (Argentina): Channel 46 (Analog) and Channel 306 (Digital/HD)
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Channel 305 (HD)
- Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Channel 306 (HD)
- Claro TV (Argentina): Channel 309
- Sky (Mexico): Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD)
- Star TV (Mexico): Channel 415
- Izzi (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)
- Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD)
- Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).
How to watch TNT LIVE?
To connect to the signal of the BBMAS 2022 TNT LIVE, you will need to have cable service. When you become a member you can enjoy the gala from any digital platform: smartphone, tablet or PC.
How to watch TNT Series LIVE?
TNT Series is a channel available through platforms such as Peacock, TNT GO, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO, depending on where you are.
How to watch TNT LIVE in Peru?
- Movistar TV (Peru): channel 595 (SD) and channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Peru): channel 53 (SD) and channel 1504 (HD)
- DirecTV (Peru): channel 502 (SD/HD) and channel 1502 (HD).
How to see the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022?
One of the highlights of The BBMAs 2022 is its red carpet, which will take place two hours before the main event. During the preview you will be able to see various artists parade and it will be broadcast to Latin America through E! Entertainment. In Peru, it will start at 5:30 pm
How to vote for my favorite at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
To support your favorite artist, you must enter the Music Mundial portal, where you can access the category that you like the most and thus cast your vote.
Who will perform at the 2022 BBMAs?
The Billboard organization confirmed that Morgan Wallen, Florence + The Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic will perform at the gala. Additionally, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert and Travis Scott will also sing live.
Where will the 2022 Billboard Music Awards be held?
The Billboard Music Awards 2022 will be held at the Microsoft Theater, which is located in downtown Los Angeles (California, United States). Some important facts about the historic venue was that it opened in October 2007 and is one of the largest indoor stages in the country, with a capacity for 7,100 spectators.
Billboard Music Awards 2022 Nominees: Complete List
best artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- popsmoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
best new artist
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- popsmoke
- Rod Wave.
best male artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- popsmoke
- The Weeknd.
best female artist
- billie eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Best Duo/Group
- AC DC
- AJR
- bts
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Top Hot 100 Artist
- dababy
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- popsmoke
- The Weeknd.
Billboard 200 Top Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- popsmoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top streaming songs artist
- dababy
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- popsmoke
- The Weeknd.
Top song sales artist
- Justin Bieber
- bts
- Megan Thee Stallion
- morgan wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top radio songs artist
- Justin Bieber
- lewis capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Artist
- Jhene aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd.
Top Male R&B Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Female Artist
top rap artist
- dababy
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- PopSmoke.
Top Male Rap Artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- PopSmoke.
Top Female Rap Artist
- Cardi-B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
top country artist
- Gabby Barrett
- kane brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Male Country Artist
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Female Country Artist
- Gabby Barrett
- maren morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Top country duo/group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
top rock artist
- AC DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
latin top artist
- Anuel AA
- bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Top Male Latin Artist
Top Latin Female Artist
Top Latin Duo/Group
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- The Two Carnal
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- marshmello
- Surf Table.
top christian artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- For King & Country
- Carrie Underwood
- Zack Williams.
top gospel artist
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha CobbsLeonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
top social artist
- BLACKPINK
- bts
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Billboard 200 Top Album
- “Legends never die” – Juice WRLD
- “My turn” – Lil Baby
- “Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” – Pop Smoke
- “Folklore” – Taylor Swift
- “Afterhours” – The Weeknd.
Best R&B Album
- “Chilombo” – Jhené Aiko
- “Slime & B” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Hot Pink” – Doja Cat
- “It was good until it wasn’t” – Kehlani
- “Afterhours” – The Weeknd.
best rap album
- “Blame it on baby” – DaBaby
- “Legends never die” – Juice Wrld
- “My turn” – Lil Baby
- “Eternal attack” – Lil Uzi Vert
- “Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon” – Pop Smoke.
best country album
- “Goldmine” – Gabby Barrett
- “Southside” – Sam Hunt
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
- “My Gift” – Carrie Underwood
- “Dangerous: the double album” – Morgan Wallen.
best rock album
- “Power up” – AC/DC
- “Plastic Hearts” – Miley Cyrus
- “Dreamland” – Glass Animals
- “Tickets to my downfall” – Machine Gun Kelly
- “Letter to you” – Bruce Springsteen.
best latin album
- “Emmanuel – Anuel AA
- “The last tour of the world” – Bad Bunny
- “The ones that were not going to come out” – Bad Bunny
- “Yhlqmdlg” – Bad Bunny
- “Colors” – J Balvin.
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- “Carte blanche” – DJ Snake
- “Gravity” – Gryffin
- “Golden hour” – Kygo
- “Chromatica” – Lady Gaga
- “Disco” – Kylie Minogue.
best christian album
- “Peace” – Bethel Music
- “Grave into gardens” – Elevation Worship
- “My Gift” – Carrie Underwood
- “Holy water” – We The Kingdom
- “Rescue story” – Zach Williams.
Best Gospel Album
- “I am” – Koryn Hawthorne
- “Royalty: live at the ryman” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Maverick City Vol. 3 part 1″ – Maverick City Music
- “Maverick City Vol. 3 part 2″ – Maverick City Music
- “Kierra” – Kierra Sheard.
Hot 100 top song
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn and iann dior
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
top streaming song
- “Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich
- “Life is good” – Future and Drake
- “Whats poppin” – Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.
top selling song
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth
- “Dynamite”-BTS
- “Wap” – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
radio top song
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” – Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
top collaboration
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn and iann dior
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich
- “What poppin” – Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.
Best R&B Song
- “BS” – Jhené Aiko and HER
- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber and Quavo
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown and Young Thug
- “Say So” – Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
best rap song
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn and iann dior
- “Wap” – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby and Roddy Rich
- “What’s Poppin” – Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion.
best country song
- “Got What I Got” – Jason Aldean
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett
- “One of them girls” – Lee Brice
- “Chasin’ you” – Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” – Morgan Wallen.
best rock song
- “Bang” – AJR
- “Monsters” – All Time Low and Blackbear
- “Heat waves” – Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear
- “Level of concern” – Twenty one pilots.
best latin song
- “I twerk alone” – Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
- “Rhythm (bad boys for life)” – Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin
- “Hawaii” – Maluma and The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” – Ozuna, Karol G and Myke Towers.
Best Dance/Electronic Song
- “Stupid love” – Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Saint John
- “Ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa and Emilee
- “Breaking me” – Topic and A7S.
best christian song
- “Graves into gardens” – Elevation Worship and Brandon Lake
- “Together” – King & Country, Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells and Jenn Johnson
- “There was Jesus” – Zach Williams and Dolly Parton.
best gospel song
- “Speak to me” – Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin’ on” – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” – Marvin Sapp
- “We gon’ be alright” – Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” – Kanye West and Travis Scott.
