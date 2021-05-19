The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States on Sunday, May 23. This new edition, which will be held in the context of a pandemic, will be attended by great stars of international music.
Here we tell you when, where and at what time the awards will be held. In addition, we leave you the list of nominees and the steps to vote for your favorite artist.
When are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
The ceremony of the Billboard Music Awards, which is responsible for awarding the best of commercial music internationally, will be held the next Sunday, May 23. This event will be broadcast on the NBC television network and will also be available for Latin America through the TNT signal.
Schedules: what time will the 2021 Billboard Music Awards start?
On this occasion, the awards will begin at 7.00 pm (Peruvian time); however, the time may vary according to your geographic location. Here are the schedules so you can enjoy the event according to the country where you are:
- Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador (6.00 pm)
- Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Canada and the United States. (7.00 pm)
- Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. (8.00 pm)
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. (9.00 pm)
- Spain, Germany, Italy and France (Monday, May 24 at 1.00 am)
Where will the 2021 Billboard Music Awards take place?
This 2021, the BBMAS will be held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States and will feature the participation of great music stars, such as BTS, The Weeknd and Pink. In addition, the conduction will be in charge of Nick Jonas, member of the boyband Jonas Brothers.
How to see the BBMAS 2021?
To be able to see the Billboard Music Awards 2021 live, you must tune in the signal TNT. Here we show you the list of channels so you can enjoy the event:
- Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).
- Claro TV (Peru): Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD).
- DirecTV (Peru): Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).
- TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD).
- Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)
- VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD).
- GTD Manquehue / Telsur (Chile): Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).
- DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).
- Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).
- Cablevisión (Argentina): Channel 46 (Analogue) and Channel 306 (Digital / HD).
- Movistar TV (Argentina): Channel 305 (HD).
- Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Channel 306 (HD).
- Claro TV (Argentina): Channel 309.
- Sky (Mexico): Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD).
- Star TV (Mexico): Channel 415.
- Izzi (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD).
- Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD).
- Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).
How to vote at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?
If you want to vote for your favorite artist in the BBMAS 2021, you must follow the following steps:
- Enter the following link: https://www.billboard.com/p/bbmasvote/
- Sign up
- Select category
- Click on the option of your favorite artist
Complete list of nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
In this year’s edition, renowned artists will compete to be winners in the various categories. This is the complete list of nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
Best artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Best New Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Doja cat
- Jack harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
Best Male Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Best Female Artist
- Billie eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Best Duo or Group
- AC DC
- AJR
- Bts
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post malone
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top Streaming Song Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Top Selling Song Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Bts
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan wallen
- The Weeknd
Top Radio Song Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Best Network Artist (Fan Vote)
- BLACKPINK
- Bts
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
- Jhene aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja cat
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Best Rap Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
Top Male Rap Artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
Best Female Rap Artist
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Top Country Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Kane brown
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan wallen
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan wallen
Top Female Country Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Maren morris
- Carrie Underwood
Best Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & tae
Best Rock Artist
- AC DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots
Best Latin Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best Latin Male Artist
Best Latin Female Artist
Best Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- The Two Carnales
Top Dance / Electronic Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Table
Best Christian Artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams
Best Gospel Artist
- Kirk franklin
- Koryn hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye west
Best Billboard 200 Album
- Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
- Taylor Swift, folklore
- The Weeknd, After Hours
Best R&B Album
- Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B
- Doja Cat, Hot Pink
- Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
- The Weeknd, After Hours
Best Rap Album
- DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
- Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
- Lil Baby, My Turn
- Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
- Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Best Country Album
- Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
- Sam Hunt, Southside
- Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
- Carrie Underwood, My Gift
- Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Best Rock Album
- AC / DC, Power Up
- Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts
- Glass Animals, Dreamland
- Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall
- Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You
Best Latin Album
- Anuel AA, Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny, The Last Tour In The World
- Bad Bunny, The ones that weren’t going to come out
- Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
- J Balvin, Colors
Best Dance / Electronic Album
- DJ Snake, Carte Blanche
- Gryffin, Gravity
- Kygo, Golden Hour
- Lady Gaga, Chromatica
- Kylie Minogue, Disco
Best Christian Album
- Bethel Music, Peace
- Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
- Carrie Underwood, My Gift
- We The Kingdom, Holy Water
- Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Best Gospel Album
- Koryn Hawthorne, I AM
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman
- Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
- Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
- Kierra Sheard, Kierra
Best Hot 100 Song
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Best Streaming Song
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Best-selling song
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- BTS, “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Best Radio Song
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles, “Adore You”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Best Collaboration (Fan Vote)
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
Best R&B Song
- Jhené Aiko ft. HER, “BS”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Best rap song
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”
Best Country Song
- Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
- Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
- Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
- Morgan Wallen, “Chasin ‘You”
- Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
Best rock song
- AJR, “Bang!”
- All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”
- Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”
- twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”
Best Latin Song
- Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawaii”
- Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”
Best Dance / Electronic Song
- Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”
- SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
- Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”
- Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”
Best Christian Song
- Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
- for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”
- Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
- Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
- Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Best Gospel Song
- Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”
- Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin ‘On”
- Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”
- Tye Tribbett, “We Gon ‘Be Alright”
- Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”
Billboard Music Awards, latest news:
.
