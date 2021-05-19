The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States on Sunday, May 23. This new edition, which will be held in the context of a pandemic, will be attended by great stars of international music.

Here we tell you when, where and at what time the awards will be held. In addition, we leave you the list of nominees and the steps to vote for your favorite artist.

When are the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

The ceremony of the Billboard Music Awards, which is responsible for awarding the best of commercial music internationally, will be held the next Sunday, May 23. This event will be broadcast on the NBC television network and will also be available for Latin America through the TNT signal.

The Billboard Music Awards ceremony was scheduled for April, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Instagram @bbmas

Schedules: what time will the 2021 Billboard Music Awards start?

On this occasion, the awards will begin at 7.00 pm (Peruvian time); however, the time may vary according to your geographic location. Here are the schedules so you can enjoy the event according to the country where you are:

Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador (6.00 pm)

Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, Canada and the United States. (7.00 pm)

Bolivia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. (8.00 pm)

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. (9.00 pm)

Spain, Germany, Italy and France (Monday, May 24 at 1.00 am)

Where will the 2021 Billboard Music Awards take place?

This 2021, the BBMAS will be held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States and will feature the participation of great music stars, such as BTS, The Weeknd and Pink. In addition, the conduction will be in charge of Nick Jonas, member of the boyband Jonas Brothers.

Billboard Music Awards 2020, BBMAs

How to see the BBMAS 2021?

To be able to see the Billboard Music Awards 2021 live, you must tune in the signal TNT. Here we show you the list of channels so you can enjoy the event:

Movistar TV (Peru): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

Claro TV (Peru): Channel 53 (SD) and Channel 1504 (HD).

DirecTV (Peru): Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).

TuVes HD (Chile): Channel 243 (SD) and Channel 131 (HD).

Entel TV HD (Chile): Channel 109 (HD)

VTR (Chile): Channel 56 (SD) and Channel 781 (HD).

GTD Manquehue / Telsur (Chile): Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD).

Movistar TV (Chile): Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

DirecTV (Colombia): Channel 502 (SD / HD) and Channel 1502 (HD).

Movistar TV (Colombia): Channel 601 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

Cablevisión (Argentina): Channel 46 (Analogue) and Channel 306 (Digital / HD).

Movistar TV (Argentina): Channel 305 (HD).

Cablevisión Flow (Argentina): Channel 306 (HD).

Claro TV (Argentina): Channel 309.

Sky (Mexico): Channel 899 (SD) and Channel 1899 (HD).

Star TV (Mexico): Channel 415.

Izzi (Mexico): Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD).

Megacable (Mexico): Channel 410 (SD) and Channel 1410 (HD).

Tigo (Bolivia): Channel 406 (SD) and Channel 759 (HD).

How to vote at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

If you want to vote for your favorite artist in the BBMAS 2021, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the following link: https://www.billboard.com/p/bbmasvote/

Sign up

Select category

Click on the option of your favorite artist

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards ceremony was held on October 14 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Post Malone and Billie Eilish were the stars of the night. Photo: Instagram @bbmas

Complete list of nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

In this year’s edition, renowned artists will compete to be winners in the various categories. This is the complete list of nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

Best artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Gabby barrett

Doja cat

Jack harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Best Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Best Duo or Group

AC DC

AJR

Bts

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Song Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Selling Song Artist

Justin Bieber

Bts

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Song Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Best Network Artist (Fan Vote)

BLACKPINK

Bts

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhene aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Best Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

Top Male Rap Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

Best Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby barrett

Kane brown

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan wallen

Top Female Country Artist

Gabby barrett

Maren morris

Carrie Underwood

Best Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & tae

Best Rock Artist

AC DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Latin Male Artist

Best Latin Female Artist

Best Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The Two Carnales

Top Dance / Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Table

Best Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Best Gospel Artist

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye west

Best Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Best R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours

Best Rap Album

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Best Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, Southside

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Best Rock Album

AC / DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Best Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, The Last Tour In The World

Bad Bunny, The ones that weren’t going to come out

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colors

Best Dance / Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco

Best Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Best Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Best Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Best Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Best-selling song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Best Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Best Collaboration (Fan Vote)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Best R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. HER, “BS”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Best rap song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

Best Country Song

Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen, “Chasin ‘You”

Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

Best rock song

AJR, “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”

Best Latin Song

Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawaii”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Best Dance / Electronic Song

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Best Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Best Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin ‘On”

Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett, “We Gon ‘Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

Billboard Music Awards, latest news:

