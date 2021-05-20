This Sunday, May 23, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. The long-awaited event that recognizes the best of music around the world has several surprises in store for its followers in this edition with the context of a pandemic.

Through its social networks, the organization of the Billboard Music Awards confirmed the live participation of urban artists Bad bunny, who will go on stage to perform his hit “I wish you the best”, and Karol G, one of the most successful female singers in Latin America.

The american The Weeknd He surprised his fans by being announced as one of the stars who will perform at the gala, after causing controversy over his rejection of the Grammy Awards. Singer Alicia Keys will present a medley of some of his most successful songs from his award-winning album Songs in a minor, released in 2005.

How to vote for my favorite artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards?

The duo Twenty One Pilots she will sing “Shy away”, a song that will be part of her new album Scaled and icy, and, on the other hand, the recent 2021 Grammy winner, HER, will premiere her single “We going crazy” live together with DJ Khaled and Migos in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Popular K-pop band BTS will also perform live and perform their latest song “Butter” for the first time for their fans. In addition, the band Duran Duran and the indie pop trio AJR will be making their first appearance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard Music Awards, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.