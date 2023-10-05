Join the La República WhatsApp channel

They are finally here. The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 will celebrate the best of Latin music this Thursday, October 5 at the Wasco Center stadium, in Coral Globes, Florida. This award is based on fan interactions with music, album and song sales, as well as radio airplay and tours tracked by Billboard and Luminate. The Mexican Featherweight is this year’s biggest nominee with 21 mentions in 15 categories, including artist of the year, song of the year, composer of the year and regional Mexican album of the year.

Who are the nominated artists this year?

Get to know, below, all the artists nominated for the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Ruled Force

Border Group

Karol G

Featherweight.

Artist of the year, debut

Bizarre

Chinese Bales

Border Group

Featherweight

Yng Lvcas.

tour of the year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Firm Group

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro.

Crossover Artist of the Year

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul.

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Border Group

Karol G

Featherweight.

Song Categories

Global 200 song of the year

Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’

Bizarrap & Quevedo, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 52’

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

‘Hot latin songs’ song of the year

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

‘Hot Latin Songs’ vocal collaboration of the year

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

‘Hot Latin Songs’ artist of the year, male

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Featherweight.

‘Hot Latin Songs’ artist of the year, female

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalia

Shakira

Young Miko,

‘Hot Latin Songs’ artist of the year, duo or group

Armed Link

Ruled Force

Border Group

Registered Trademark Group

Yahritza and Her Essence

Song of the year, Latin airplay

Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 53’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’

Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’

Shakira & Ozuna, ‘Monotonía’

Yandel & Feid, ‘Yandel 150’.

Song of the year, sales

Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’

Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 53’

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’.

Song of the year, streaming

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’

Featherweight & Natanael Cano, ‘PRC’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

Album Category

‘Top Latin album’ of the year

Ruled Force, ‘So that they speak: i’

Ivan Cornejo, ‘Damaged’

Karol G, ‘Tomorrow will be nice’

Featherweight, ‘Genesis’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Saturn’.

‘Top Latin albums’, artist of the year, male

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos.

‘Top Latin albums’, artist of the year, female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalia

Yuridia

‘Top Latin albums’, artist of the year, duo or group

Adventure

Armed Link

Ruled Force

Registered Trademark Group

Manna.

Latin pop category

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Shakira.

Latin pop artist of the year, duo or group

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Manna

21st floor

Reik.

Latin pop song of the year

Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 53’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’

Maluma, ‘June’

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, ‘Kiss’

Sebastián Yatra, ‘A night without thinking’.

Latin pop album of the year

Camilo, ‘From inside to outside’

Morat, ‘If yesterday were today’

21st floor, ‘777’

Selena, ‘Moonchild mixes’

Tini, ‘Cupid’.

Tropical category

Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Mark Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos.

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Adventure

Local People

The Sonora Dynamite

The blue Angels

Monchy & Alexandra.

Tropical song of the year

Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’.

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, ‘El merengue’

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, ‘The Handkerchief’

Rosalía, ‘Desphá’

Shakira & Ozuna, ‘Monotonía’.

Mexican regional category

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist

Carin Leon

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Featherweight.

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

50 caliber

Armed Link

Ruled Force

Border Group

The Northern Machinery.

Regional Mexican song of the year

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, ‘May you come back’

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’.

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’

Featherweight & Natanael Cano, ‘PRC’.

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Armed Link, ‘Revealed’

Ruled Force, ‘So that they speak: I’

Force Regida, ‘Keep talking: II’

Ivan Cornejo, ‘Damaged’

Featherweight, ‘Genesis’.

Latin rhythm category

Latin rhythm artist of the year, soloist

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro.

Latin rhythm artist of the year, duo or group

Santa poster

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox.

Latin rhythm song of the year

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, ‘Party’

Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’

Bizarrap & Quevedo, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 52’

Yandel & Feid, ‘Yandel 150’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’

Latin rhythm album of the year

Anuel AA, ‘LLNM2’

Eladio Carrión, ‘3MEN2 KBRN’

Feid, ‘Happy birthday Ferxxo: we pirated your album’

Karol G, ‘Tomorrow will be nice’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Saturn’.

Writer Category