Meet all the musicians who will fight to win a prestigious statuette at the ceremony, which will be held this Thursday, October 5.
They are finally here. The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 will celebrate the best of Latin music this Thursday, October 5 at the Wasco Center stadium, in Coral Globes, Florida. This award is based on fan interactions with music, album and song sales, as well as radio airplay and tours tracked by Billboard and Luminate. The Mexican Featherweight is this year’s biggest nominee with 21 mentions in 15 categories, including artist of the year, song of the year, composer of the year and regional Mexican album of the year.
Who are the nominated artists this year?
Get to know, below, all the artists nominated for the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023:
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Ruled Force
- Border Group
- Karol G
- Featherweight.
Artist of the year, debut
- Bizarre
- Chinese Bales
- Border Group
- Featherweight
- Yng Lvcas.
tour of the year
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Firm Group
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro.
Crossover Artist of the Year
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Maître Gims
- Marshmello
- Sean Paul.
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Border Group
- Karol G
- Featherweight.
Song Categories
Global 200 song of the year
- Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 52’
- Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’
- Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.
‘Hot latin songs’ song of the year
- Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’
- Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’
- Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.
‘Hot Latin Songs’ vocal collaboration of the year
- Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’
- Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.
‘Hot Latin Songs’ artist of the year, male
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Featherweight.
‘Hot Latin Songs’ artist of the year, female
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalia
- Shakira
- Young Miko,
‘Hot Latin Songs’ artist of the year, duo or group
- Armed Link
- Ruled Force
- Border Group
- Registered Trademark Group
- Yahritza and Her Essence
Song of the year, Latin airplay
- Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 53’
- Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’
- Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’
- Shakira & Ozuna, ‘Monotonía’
- Yandel & Feid, ‘Yandel 150’.
Song of the year, sales
- Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’
- Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 53’
- Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’
- Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’.
Song of the year, streaming
- Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’
- Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’
- Featherweight & Natanael Cano, ‘PRC’
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.
Album Category
‘Top Latin album’ of the year
- Ruled Force, ‘So that they speak: i’
- Ivan Cornejo, ‘Damaged’
- Karol G, ‘Tomorrow will be nice’
- Featherweight, ‘Genesis’
- Rauw Alejandro, ‘Saturn’.
‘Top Latin albums’, artist of the year, male
- Bad Bunny
- Ivan Cornejo
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos.
‘Top Latin albums’, artist of the year, female
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalia
- Yuridia
‘Top Latin albums’, artist of the year, duo or group
- Adventure
- Armed Link
- Ruled Force
- Registered Trademark Group
- Manna.
Latin pop category
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist
- Becky G
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Shakira.
Latin pop artist of the year, duo or group
- Camila
- Enanitos Verdes
- Manna
- 21st floor
- Reik.
Latin pop song of the year
- Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 53’
- Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’
- Maluma, ‘June’
- Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, ‘Kiss’
- Sebastián Yatra, ‘A night without thinking’.
Latin pop album of the year
- Camilo, ‘From inside to outside’
- Morat, ‘If yesterday were today’
- 21st floor, ‘777’
- Selena, ‘Moonchild mixes’
- Tini, ‘Cupid’.
Tropical category
Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist
- Elvis Crespo
- Luis Figueroa
- Mark Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos.
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Adventure
- Local People
- The Sonora Dynamite
- The blue Angels
- Monchy & Alexandra.
Tropical song of the year
- Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’.
- Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, ‘El merengue’
- Romeo Santos & Rosalía, ‘The Handkerchief’
- Rosalía, ‘Desphá’
- Shakira & Ozuna, ‘Monotonía’.
Mexican regional category
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist
- Carin Leon
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Featherweight.
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- Ruled Force
- Border Group
- The Northern Machinery.
Regional Mexican song of the year
- Carin León & Grupo Frontera, ‘May you come back’
- Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’.
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Bebe dame’
- Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’
- Featherweight & Natanael Cano, ‘PRC’.
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
- Armed Link, ‘Revealed’
- Ruled Force, ‘So that they speak: I’
- Force Regida, ‘Keep talking: II’
- Ivan Cornejo, ‘Damaged’
- Featherweight, ‘Genesis’.
Latin rhythm category
Latin rhythm artist of the year, soloist
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro.
Latin rhythm artist of the year, duo or group
- Santa poster
- Mambo Kingz
- The Rudeboyz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox.
Latin rhythm song of the year
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, ‘Party’
- Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, ‘Bzrp music sessions, Vol. 52’
- Yandel & Feid, ‘Yandel 150’
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’
Latin rhythm album of the year
- Anuel AA, ‘LLNM2’
- Eladio Carrión, ‘3MEN2 KBRN’
- Feid, ‘Happy birthday Ferxxo: we pirated your album’
- Karol G, ‘Tomorrow will be nice’
- Rauw Alejandro, ‘Saturn’.
Writer Category
- Composer of the year
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar Barrera
- M.A.G.
- Pedro Tovar
- Featherweight.
