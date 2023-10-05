A new edition of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards will take place this year with the presence of the most successful artists of the moment in Latin music. At this event, well-deserved recognition will be given to albums, tours, trend-setting songs and composers. In this note, learn when and on what channel this celebration will be broadcast, as well as the times, the list of nominees depending on the category and which performers will take the stage to dazzle with their voices.

Which channel will broadcast the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

The ceremony of Billboard Music Awards 2023 will be broadcast LIVE onTelemundo International for Latin American countries. On the other hand, in USAthis event can be seen on the cable channelUniverse.

When are the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

The delivery of the Billboard Music Awards 2023 will be carried out Thursday October 5. Additionally, it will be held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables in Miami, Florida.

Billboard Music Awards 2023: schedule

Next, we show you the schedule according to your country of origin so that you do not miss any of the details of the Billboard Music Awards 2023.

Mexico: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm The Savior: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Costa Rica: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Honduras: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Guatemala: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Nicaragua: 6.00 pm

6.00 pm Colombia: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Ecuador: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Argentina: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Chili: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Spain: 2.00 am (Friday, October 6).

How to watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards for FREE and ONLINE?

TheBillboard Music Awards 2023can be seen by INTERNET completely FREE thanks to the Telemundo Internacional application, available for mobile devicesAndroidandiOS; Likewise, through the platform Peacock.

Furthermore, in The Entertainment Republicyou will be able to follow LIVE and FREE all the incidents of the presentations of said gala.

How to watch Telemundo for FREE?

Mexico : Total Play (277), Izzi (205 – 912), Sky (415 and 1226) and Megacable (214 and 1214)

: Total Play (277), Izzi (205 – 912), Sky (415 and 1226) and Megacable (214 and 1214) USA : DirecTV (406 – 407) and Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

: DirecTV (406 – 407) and Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936) Peru : DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756), Claro TV (60) and Star Globalcom (18)

: DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756), Claro TV (60) and Star Globalcom (18) Argentina : Antina (99), DirecTV (231), Telecentro (308 – 1081), Gigared (650), Cablevisión (331), Express (609 – 842), Claro TV (323) and Cablevisión Flow (331)

: Antina (99), DirecTV (231), Telecentro (308 – 1081), Gigared (650), Cablevisión (331), Express (609 – 842), Claro TV (323) and Cablevisión Flow (331) Colombia : DirecTV (231), Claro TV (446 – 1446), Movistar TV (381), TiGO (150 – 160 – 367), Conexión Digital Express (12), Colcable (24 – 30 – 72) and ETB (181)

: DirecTV (231), Claro TV (446 – 1446), Movistar TV (381), TiGO (150 – 160 – 367), Conexión Digital Express (12), Colcable (24 – 30 – 72) and ETB (181) Chili : DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (381), Claro TV (145 – 645), TuVes HD (318), Entel TV HD (149), Cable de la Costa (19 – 305), GTD/Telsur (142 – 868 ) and Zapping (47)

: DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (381), Claro TV (145 – 645), TuVes HD (318), Entel TV HD (149), Cable de la Costa (19 – 305), GTD/Telsur (142 – 868 ) and Zapping (47) Ecuador : DirecTV (231), CNT TV (157), Claro TV (260 – 760), Grupo TV Cable (618) and Alfa TV (65)

: DirecTV (231), CNT TV (157), Claro TV (260 – 760), Grupo TV Cable (618) and Alfa TV (65) Venezuela : DirecTV Simple TV (231), Movistar TV (381), Inter Satelital (318), Inter (28), Netuno (11), Planet Cable (65), Cable Imagen (44) and Vencable (18)

: DirecTV Simple TV (231), Movistar TV (381), Inter Satelital (318), Inter (28), Netuno (11), Planet Cable (65), Cable Imagen (44) and Vencable (18) Honduras : Sky (214 – 1226), Claro TV (58 – 114) and TiGO (52 – 143)

: Sky (214 – 1226), Claro TV (58 – 114) and TiGO (52 – 143) Costa Rica: Sky (214 – 1226), TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)

Sky (214 – 1226), TiGO (143) and Telecable (100) The Savior – Sky (214 – 1226), TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355) and Claro TV (114 – 1151)

– Sky (214 – 1226), TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355) and Claro TV (114 – 1151) Guatemala – Sky (214 – 1226) and Claro TV (116 – 1116).

What time do the Billboard Music Awards 2023 start in Peru?

The Billboard Music Awards 2023 you can see them in Peru starting at 7.00 pm

Billboard Music Awards 2023: nominated artists

Below, we show you the list of artists nominated for theBillboard Music Awards 2023:

Artist of the year, debut

Bizarre

Chinese Bales

Border Group

Featherweight

Yng Lvcas.

tour of the year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Firm Group

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Ruled Force

Border Group

Karol G

Featherweight.

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Border Group

Karol G

Featherweight.

Crossover Artist of the Year

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul.

Global 200 song of the year

Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’

Bizarrap & Quevedo, ‘Bzrp music sessions, vol. 52’

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

Hot Latin Songs: song of the year

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Baby, give me’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

Hot Latin Songs: vocal collaboration of the year

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Baby, give me’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

Hot Latin Songs: artist of the year, male

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Featherweight.

Hot Latin Songs: artist of the year, duo or group

Armed Link

Ruled Force

Border Group

Registered Trademark Group

Yahritza and Her Essence

Hot Latin Songs: artist of the year, female

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalia

Shakira

Young Miko

Song of the year, sales

Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’

Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, vol. 53’

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Baby, give me’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’.

Song of the year, latin airplay

Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, vol. 53’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’

Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’

Shakira & Ozuna, ‘Monotonía’

Yandel & Feid, ‘Yandel 150’.

Song of the year, streaming

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Baby, give me’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’

Featherweight & Natanael Cano, ‘PRC’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

Top Latin Album of the year

Ruled Force, ‘So that they speak: i’

Ivan Cornejo, ‘Damaged’

Karol G, ‘Tomorrow will be nice’

Featherweight, ‘Genesis’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Saturn’.

Top Latin Albums, artist of the year, male

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos.

Top Latin Albums, artist of the year, female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalia

Yuridia.

Top Latin Albums, artist of the year, duo or group

Adventure

Armed Link

Ruled Force

Registered Trademark Group

Manna.

Latin pop artist of the year, soloist

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Shakira.

Latin pop artist of the year, duo or group

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Manna

21st floor

Reik.

Latin pop song of the year

Bizarrap & Shakira, ‘Bzrp music sessions, vol. 53’

Karol G & Shakira, ‘TQG’

Maluma, ‘June’

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, ‘Kiss’

Sebastián Yatra, ‘A night without thinking’.

Latin pop album of the year

Camilo, ‘From inside to outside’

Morat, ‘If yesterday were today’

21st floor, ‘777’

Selena, ‘Moonchild mixes’

Tini, ‘Cupid’.

Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Mark Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo santo.

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Adventure

Local People

The Sonora Dynamite

The blue Angels

Monchy & Alexandra.

Tropical song of the year

Manuel Turizo, ‘La bachata’.

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, ‘El merengue’

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, ‘The Handkerchief’

Rosalía, ‘Desphá’

Shakira & Ozuna, ‘Monotonía’.

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist

Carin Leon

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Featherweight.

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

50 caliber

Armed Link

Ruled Force

Border Group

The Northern Machinery.

Regional Mexican song of the year

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, ‘May you come back’

Armed Link & Featherweight, ‘She Dances Alone’.

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, ‘Baby, give me’

Frontera Group & Bad Bunny, ‘Un X100to’

Featherweight & Natanael Cano, ‘PRC’.

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Armed Link, ‘Revealed’

Ruled Force, ‘So that they speak: I’

Force Regida, ‘Keep talking: II’

Ivan Cornejo, ‘Damaged’

Featherweight, ‘Genesis’.

Latin rhythm artist of the year, soloist

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro.

Latin rhythm artist of the year, duo or group

Santa poster

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox.

Latin rhythm song of the year

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, ‘Party’

Bad Bunny, ‘Tití asked me’

Bizarrap & Quevedo, ‘Bzrp music sessions, vol. 52’

Yandel & Feid, ‘Yandel 150’

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, ‘The Baby’.

Latin rhythm album of the year

Anuel AA, ‘LLNM2’

Eladio Carrión, ‘3MEN2 KBRN’

Feid, ‘Happy birthday Ferxxo: we pirated your album’

Karol G, ‘Tomorrow will be nice’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Saturn’.

Composer of the year

Bad Bunny

Edgar Barrera

M.A.G.

Pedro Tovar

Featherweight.

