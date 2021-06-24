Bill Zan, Monsignor Galantino against Fedez: “Either he doesn’t know or he is in bad faith”

Monsignor Nunzio Galantino against Fedez for his words on the Vatican, accused by the rapper of not paying real estate taxes following the tough stance of the Holy See against the Zan bill.

“To summarize: the Vatican, which has an estimated debt of 5 billion euros on real estate taxes never paid since 2005 for commercial structures, tells Italy ‘look that with the Zan Bill you are violating the Concordat” he wrote on social media the singer, to whom he responds today on the Corriere della Sera Monsignor Galantino, president of Apsa, Apostolic See Heritage Administration.

Galantino, in fact, affirms that Fedez “either ignores things or is in bad faith. I inform you that, to stop us in 2020, the Apostolic See Patrimony Administration has paid 5,950,000 euros of Imu and 2,880,000 euros of IRES, only the patrimony of the Holy See. But there are other ecclesial realities. And they all pay ”.

Of the 5 billion to which the rapper refers, Monsignor Galantino declares: “I would like to know from Mr. Fedez who put these figures around and where he got them from: under what law, on which properties. Wacky numbers are circulating that feed the legend of an immense Vatican patrimony. It is not so”.

“If you want to visit us, we have just finished the inventory of the properties, the result of a work of alignment with the land registry – added the Monsignor – We are also working on a possible agreement with Ismea to see which land to continue to yield and which ones to make available to youth cooperatives “.

On the accusations of interference by the Vatican and on the secular nature of the state, Galantino replies to Fedez: “We must distinguish between the secular nature of spaces and contents. If by secular we mean neutral or neutral, there is no secular content. There are spaces of secularism, always sacrosanct, where everyone must receive and give respect. Otherwise… I try to transform it into an image: the space can be that of the market, where everyone has the right to go and exhibit their goods. But no one can pretend that when I exhibit mine, I do not say that it is a valuable commodity and, if possible, even better than that of others, respecting everyone. But in Mr. Fedez’s message I stopped at the first part ”.

