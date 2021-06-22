“Today a special thanks goes to my parents who did not baptize me. Thank you”. Elodie takes a position in relation to the affair of Ddl Zan, after reports that the Vatican asked to change the measure. The singer, in the past, had already defended the approval of the Zan law against homophobia. But also on the no of Church at gay unions, on that occasion Elodie had stated: “Fortunately, people will continue to love each other despite not having the ‘blessing’ of the Vatican“.

The knot between the Church and the Zan ddl

The Vatican he asked, with an official note from Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States, to amend the Zan bill against homotransphobia because, in some of its passages, the bill would violate the Agreed between State and Church sanctioned by the Lateran Pacts of 1929 and revised in 1984. The document was delivered to the cabinet of the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio last June 17 and risks opening a real diplomatic clash. “There is no will to block the law, but one request for remodeling to allow the Church to exercise pastoral, educational and social freedom “, Vatican sources cited by the agency announced in the late morning Agi.

joint commission provided for by the Concordat. Until now, the Vatican had never intervened to contest a law still to be approved, exercising the faculties provided for by the Lateran Pacts. As Giovanni Viafora explains on the Corriere della Sera, this is a move that "has no known precedents in the history of relations between the Holy See and the Italian State" and which could lead to the activation of the provided for by the Concordat.

