Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Mirror revealed that the Welshman Gareth Bale refused to reduce his salary in the last year of his contract with Real Madrid, which expires in the “summer of 2023”, and that he will not waive “one cent” of his rights, but he is ready at the same time to extend his loan to ” The Spurs »next season, refusing to reduce his salary, which the” royal “club pays half of, the newspaper also indicated that Bell wins 30 million euros every season, equivalent to 690 thousand euros per week.

And some British media had indicated recently that Bell would return to the capital, Madrid, as soon as possible, and that he would not extend his loan, which was completely denied by the Mirror newspaper in its report.

Bill did not play with Tottenham until the beginning of last February, only 229 minutes in the Premier League, and 782 minutes in all competitions in which he participated with the team, but the situation has changed completely after his wonderful performance against Burnley in the last round of the League, and he scored two goals, one of them. After only 68 seconds from the start of the match, and making him a third goal, which contributed to changing the image completely for him, and the look of Jose Mourinho to him differed, so he went out in defense of him and for the long period he spent without playing, due to his incomplete fitness, accusing Real Madrid of being the reason. In the decline of the level of the great star, to ignore his participation in the matches over two whole seasons.

It is noteworthy that the Burnley match, in which Bill starred, is the first he has played since its start with Tottenham in the English Premier League, since 2013, when he played his first major match with the “Spurs” against Sunderland “1-0”, before moving to Real Madrid, With a huge contract worth 100 million euros, the highest in history at the time.