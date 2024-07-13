Viola was born on January 25, 1951 in the New York borough of Queens and graduated in art from Syracuse University in New York in 1973. Since his first experiments in the 1970s, he has been considered a pioneer of video art. In his work, he dealt with cycles of life, death and rebirth. Viola called his pictures “visual poems”. Among other things, he became famous for “Nantes Triptych”, a triptych made up of three video screens showing a woman in labor, a blurred man floating in the water and his mother on her deathbed in her nursing home. In 2016, Viola created the work “Mary” about the Sorrowful Mother Mary as a permanent installation for St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

International exhibitions of his works have attracted a lot of attention, including in 2017 in Florence, where he had already lived and worked for 18 months in the 1970s, and in the Deichtorhallen in Hamburg. The Grand Palais in Paris, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the 46th Venice Biennale also showed his works. His art was also inspired by his numerous trips, during which he studied traditional representational art in Bali and Japan, among other places, according to his biography.

To mark his seventieth birthday in 2021, the retrospective “Bill Viola: Into the Light” was exhibited at the Art Museum in Stavanger, Norway. In addition to his wife, Viola leaves behind two sons, Blake and Andrei.

#Bill #Viola #video #artist #dies