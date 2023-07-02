Text provides for the annulment of ineligibility for those convicted of “civil electoral offenses or declared ineligible” as of 2016

O project to amnesty the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that made him ineligible already has 65 signatures, according to the deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF).

“We filed a bill to grant amnesty to former President Jair Bolsonaro and all those convicted of electoral civil offenses from 2016 until the date of entry into force of the law”, wrote the congresswoman, on Saturday (Jul 1, 2023), in her profile on twitter.

The project is authored by Congressman Ubiratan Sanderson (PL-RS). The text provides for the annulment of the ineligibility condition for those convicted of “electoral civil offenses or declared ineligible” as of October 2, 2016. Read the full (620 KB).

In the justification, the deputy argues that it is incumbent upon the National Congress, according to the Constitution, to provide for the granting of amnesty, “may be granted before or after the final decision”. There is no direct quote to Bolsonaro in the text presented to Casa Baixa.

BOLSONARO INELIGIBLE

TSE decided by 5 votes to 2declare former President Jair Bolsonaro ineligible for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

The court’s decision is a response to the action presented by the PDT who questioned the legality of meeting of the then president with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada in July 2022.

The Court understood that Bolsonaro used the meeting – which was broadcast live on TV Brazil demolished later– to promote themselves and make unproven accusations against the electoral system.

The former president will be ineligible for 8 years, starting from the 2022 elections, and may run again in the 2030 election.