With approval by the Security Commission, the text dealing with active and passive corruption and money laundering will be evaluated by the CCJ

The Public Security Commission of the Senate approved this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) the bill that makes corruption an imprescriptible crime. Now, the text goes to the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice).

The bill, introduced by Senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES), includes in crimes that would no longer have a deadline to be judged before they can no longer be analyzed by the Justice, the following practices:

active corruption: offering or promising undue advantage to public officials;

offering or promising undue advantage to public officials; passive corruption: request or receive, directly or indirectly, undue advantages because of their function;

request or receive, directly or indirectly, undue advantages because of their function; money laundry: conceal or conceal the origin, movement or ownership of goods.

Here’s the full of the bill (487 kB).

The rapporteur stayed with the senator Hope Amin (PP-SC). He was in favor of the project, without any changes. Here’s the full of the document (169 kB).

“It is necessary to tighten the rules related to the investigation and trial of these crimes, under penalty of criminals going unpunished”, says the report. According to Amin, as the Brazilian justice system faces a “excessive volume of processes”, the possibility of resources and different instances, is “reasonable” that there is no deadline to limit the trial of corruption cases.

In the justification presented by Do Val for the project, he states that it is common for cases of corruption to reach the STF (Federal Supreme Court) after several appeals. For the senator, this is a way for the deadline for the trial to be exhausted and for the supposed “corrupt get away with itIt’s in Brazil.

Do Val also says that Brazil has a “chaotic” and what values ​​“stratospheric” are diverted.

“The consequences of corruption for society are overwhelming. Resources that could be applied to public health, education and public safety policies are diverted on a daily basis, which contributes to the scrapping of our hospitals, schools and public safety agencies”says the senator.

If approved by the CCJ, the text will go straight to analysis by the Chamber of Deputies, except if the senators ask that the plenary of the Upper House analyze the topic.