Alex Winter, one half of the iconic duo from the Bill & Ted franchise, has reignited excitement among long-standing fans by confirming a fourth instalment remains very much on the cards.

Despite the passing of co-star George Carlin, who played Rufus, Winter expressed confidence that the beloved series still had a future thanks to a “really great” sequel that’s in the works.

Winter’s comments come as a ray of hope for fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting news of another adventure featuring those time-traveling slackers. The franchise, best known for its blend of humor, adventure, and heart-warming friendship, has maintained a dedicated fanbase since its inception in the late 1980s.

Bill & Ted 4: A chance to resonate with fans old and new?

Winter’s reassurance that a fourth installment is in the works is particularly welcome news for fans who’ve been clamoring for more adventures with the loveable duo. The Bill & Ted series has always been about more than just time travel and hijinks; at its core, it’s a celebration of friendship, acceptance, and the power of music to unite people across time and space.

A fun sequel to Face the Music is music to our ears

While details about the plot of the potential fourth film remain scarce, Winter’s tease of a “really great” sequel idea is enough to set fans’ imaginations alight. The prospect of seeing Bill and Ted embark on another weird and wonderful adventure – possibly with a new generation of characters in tow – is sure to generate anticipation among fans old and new.

Of course, any discussion of a fourth Bill & Ted movie is tinged with a hint of sadness over the absence of George Carlin, who passed away in 2008. Carlin’s portrayal of Rufus, the time-traveling mentor to Bill and Ted, was an integral part of the series’ charm, and his presence would undoubtedly be missed in any future installments.

Nevertheless, Winter remains optimistic about the prospect of the franchise continuing without Carlin. Winter said he and the rest of the cast enjoy the series as each one is “oddball” and veers away from the format of “typical mainstream films”. Winter insists the Bill & Ted franchise has never been about making a quick buck. Instead, it’s about doing it for the love of the series and the characters.