Senate President has been aligning proposal with government’s economic team; expectation is to approve by July 18

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the bill that will deal with the renegotiation of the States’ debts with the Union will be presented to the National Congress this Tuesday (9.Jul.2024). The speech took place during the senator’s participation in the opening of the 8th Urban Mobility Forum of the CNT (National Transport Confederation).

“After leaving this event, I will go to the Federal Senate to present a solution to Brazil’s biggest federal problem, which is the issue of the states’ debt to the Union. A project that will be presented by me and duly aligned with the Treasury so that we can resolve this problem.”said Pacheco.

Pacheco did not provide details about the project, but stated that the proposed solution will be fundamental to recovering the States’ capacity to invest in infrastructure and mobility, which is currently compromised by debts with the Union.

The project had been aligned with the federal government’s economic team for weeks. Last week, the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadsaid that there were still pending issues regarding the renegotiation of the states’ debt. These differences were negotiated with the help of Pacheco. The government expects to approve the project by July 18, before the parliamentary recess.

The negotiation is complex. The Union does not want to give up resources that would compromise the Union’s primary result, while the States claim that interest on debts is holding back state budgets. The common point between the two sides is the need to reduce judicialization by renegotiating debts.