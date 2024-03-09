Bus with the Fortaleza squad was stoned in Recife after a match against Sport

On February 21, the Fortaleza delegation's bus was stoned after the game between the team from Ceará and Sport Recife at Arena Pernambuco, in a match valid for the Copa do Nordeste. Six players were injured in the episode that reignited the debate about violence in sport. To avoid further attacks, the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) presented a bill that proposes imprisonment of up to 15 years for anyone who promotes, practices or incites physical or moral violence against professional athletes and coaches.

O PL 517/2024which amends the General Sports Law, also establishes the duty of sports organizations to adopt measures with the aim of guaranteeing respect for the physical and mental integrity of athletes, not only at the location of the sporting event but also on the journey to the location and back.

According to the text, anyone who commits violent acts that result in:

inability to carry out the victim's usual occupations for more than 30 days;

danger to life;

permanent weakness of limb, sense or function.

The proposal also determines imprisonment of 5 to 10 years if the violence results in:

permanent inability to work;

incurable illness;

loss or destruction of limb, meaning or function;

permanent deformity;

acceleration of labor.

In the most serious cases, where violence results in death or abortion, the proposed penalty is 6 to 15 years in prison.

The senator suggests, in the text, the suspension for a period of up to 5 years of the transfer of funds from sports organizations to organized fans who committed violent acts against athletes and coaches.

Punishment for clubs

According to the project, sports organizations respond jointly for acts of physical and moral violence suffered by athletes and coaches, when they do not adopt effective measures to prevent them. Clubs may be subject to losing control of the field for up to ten matches; loss of up to ten points in championships; fine of up to five million reais; exclusion from competitions and championships for a period of up to five years.

“It is essential to protect human dignity, preserve the physical and mental integrity of those involved, maintain public order, promote ethical values ​​in sport, hold aggressors accountable and ensure respect for the laws and norms of society”writes the senator, when justifying the project.

But clubs and perpetrators of violent acts can escape punishment if they sign a collaboration agreement in which they contribute decisively to investigations into the attacks. The idea, according to Flávio Bolsonaro, is to encourage sports organizations and fans to report the perpetrators of criminal infractions, in order to prevent their favorite team from being punished.

With information from Senate Agency.