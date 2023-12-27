When we talk about licensed games, there is a risk that once a contract comes to an end, there will no longer be the possibility of purchasing a certain product. This happened with the original release of Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Gameand This will happen again in just a few days, only this time with a classic Bill & Ted game.

Through its social networks, Limited Run Games has revealed that December 31, 2023 will be the last day for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation users to be able to discharge Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection in the digital stores of their respective consolessince on January 1, 2024 they will be removed from these platforms.

If you bought this game, don't worry, you can still enjoy this collection after the New Year. The bad news only applies to all those who did not manage to purchase this product before January 1, 2024. This is what Josh Fairhurst, CEO of Limited Run Games, commented on the matter:

“This is happening because our licenses for some of these IPs are expiring. Intellectual property licenses and software licenses are separate things, so this does not mean that others will re-release these titles. Bill & Ted will go out of sale before January 1 on all platforms, yes. This means it will not be available to purchase, but people will still be able to download it again.”

Unfortunately, this goes beyond simply Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collectionsince some physical versions and collections of Limited Run Games will no longer be officially on sale after December 31, 2024. This includes Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game, Turok, Turok 2, Star Wars Racer Revenge, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academyand Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol

Now, unlike Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection, the rest of the Limited Run Games games are limited to the physical version only. This means that, due to the expiration of the license, the company will no longer be able to sell physical versions of these titles, which is why they currently have a 10% discount on their official site. Fortunately, it will still be possible to download the digital versions of these installments in the Switch and PlayStation stores.

As it was expected, The public did not react positively to this announcementespecially to information related to Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection. On Twitter, multiple users have lamented the loss of this title, since Limited Run Games are responsible for the publication, and have pointed out that the company's message about preserving classic games has been lost. Along with this, many more have been angered by the fact that this information comes to light just a couple of days before the removal of this title takes place.

However, as Fairhurst mentions, this is a licensing issue, and Limited Run Games cannot break a contract just to preserve a game. It's unfortunate, but it's the reality of the situation. We remind you that next December 31, 2023 will be the last day to purchase Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection both in physical and digital format by this company. On related topics, Embracer Group has purchased Limited Run Games. Likewise, a new Shantae game was announced.

It's unfortunate, but this is the reality. Limited Run Games is a company that has to stick to the contracts it has signed, and that means some licenses have to come to an end. That's the way the world works, and while disappointing, at least we still have a couple of days before resellers abuse and raise prices on these collections considerably.

