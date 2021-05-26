Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Spanish newspaper “ABC” revealed that the Welshman Gareth Bale, the Real Madrid player, whose loan ends to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, is seriously considering terminating his contract with the Royal Club and retiring from football permanently.

Bill did not reach 32 years of age, but he does not stop thinking about this issue, and does not want to return to play for the Real, although his contract expires in the «summer of 2022».

The newspaper said: The loan period for Tottenham was fruitful for Bale, who scored 16 goals in 34 games, including 11 goals in the English Premier League.

The newspaper pointed out that Bell, who receives an annual salary of approximately 17 million euros, hopes to recover part of the value of the salary of the last year in his contract, before carrying his bags and leaving Spain. She added: Bill has not yet made the final decision on retirement, but what is said about his character confirms the possibility of this, because he complains so much about the pressures of professional football and the abundance of playing, to the extent that he was asking his former coach Jose Mourinho, and his current temporary coach Mason in Tottenham. Allowing him to rest, not playing two consecutive matches primarily, and his preference for substitution in more than one match, especially important matches in which pressure increases on the players.

The newspaper said: Bill became physically weak several years ago and his injuries increased with the Real, and he was no longer able to play matches, as he did in the old years with Southampton and then Tottenham for the first time, and because Bill is a lover of golf, he set up a small playground in a park His home, and he knows exactly what he will do if he makes his final decision to retire.