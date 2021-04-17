D.he man could sing, no question about it. But what he sang was perhaps a bit too foreign, too American for the average German ear in the 1950s. Jazz and blues did not reach the masses during the economic miracle. They certainly wanted to smell the scent of the wide world, but preferred to do so in homeopathic doses. And so the jazz singer Bill Ramsey, who is highly valued in musical circles, became a veritable hit star, who sang the “sugar doll from the belly dance troupe”, “souvenirs” or “Pigalle (The Little Mousetrap)” with a charming accent or let the listeners know that they were Mimi never goes to bed without a thriller.

Significantly, it was the idea of ​​a German jazz pianist to turn the young American from Cincinnati, who had come to Germany and Frankfurt as a soldier and performed there in the jazz cellar, into a pop star. Heinz Gietz belonged to the legendary Hotclub Sextett, one of the most important ensembles in the early days of Frankfurt’s jazz history, but had noticed early on that jazz might bring applause, but it wasn’t selling as well as pop music. And so he let talents like Caterina Valente or Bill Ramsey sing not exactly challenging, but all the more lucrative songs.

The admiration for his role models such as Nat King Cole and Louis Jordan, Bill Ramsey never gave up with his turn to the light muse, for which his participation in numerous entertainment films in the late fifties and early sixties stands. From the mid-sixties, when interest in Schlager subsided somewhat in Germany with the success of the Beatles, he finally took up “his music”, namely jazz and blues, and sang in his native English. From then on there were no hits, but the audience in Germany, where he has found his home, has always remained familiar to him, not least because of countless television programs in which he appeared as a musical guest and as a presenter of his own programs.

He was also active as a musician, whether with his own swing and jazz programs or as a much-acclaimed guest on the “Swing Legenden” tours with Max Greger and Hugo Strasser. His encyclopedic knowledge, especially about swing, he has been expressing regularly since the late eighties in the program “Swingtime” on the radio wave hr2-kultur of the Hessischer Rundfunk, which led many fans to believe that Bill Ramsey lived in Frankfurt.

However, he had only lived there in the early days and was even room neighbor of Rosemarie Nitribitt for a while in a guesthouse before he moved to Zurich for many years, then lived in Wiesbaden and finally found his home in Hamburg from 1991 onwards. He traveled to “Swingtime”, which was broadcast until March 1, 2019, before Ramsey gave up the moderation due to reasons of age, and thus remained connected to the city where the career of an American jazz singer who became a German pop star began . This singer can celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday.