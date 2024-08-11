The bill will be analyzed by the committees of Transport and Roads; Finance and Taxation; Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Bill No. 2322 of 2024 proposes exempting motorcyclists from paying tolls on all federal and state highways. According to the text, the benefit will also apply to motorcycle taxis and motorcycle couriers, among other types of services.

The author of the proposal, deputy Pastor Sergeant Isidorio (Avante-BA), states that motorcycles are used by low-income workers as their main means of transportation due to their affordable cost and fuel economy.

“Exempting them from tolls will contribute to reducing the cost of living and improving the mobility of these citizens”says the congressman.

The project, which is being processed in conclusive characterwill be analyzed by the committees of Road and Transport; of Finance and Taxation; of Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. To become law, the text must also be approved by the Federal Senate.

With information from Chamber of Deputies News Agency.