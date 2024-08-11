The text by deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) changes the Anti-Terrorism Law and also prohibits donations to suspicious organizations

A bill awaiting a vote in the CREDN (Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense) of the Chamber prohibits financing to a State or international organization suspected of collaborating with terrorist acts. It also prohibits any donation, contribution or payment of any kind, as included in the Anti-Terrorism Law (Law 13.260 of 2016).

By PL 911 of 2024authored by deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP), there will be suspicion of collaboration with a terrorist group or act when there is evidence of the use of state resources, personnel or facilities to assist the act in Brazil or abroad, regardless of the nationality of the target and the official directive of the State with evidence.

When the suspicion is not confirmed, the Brazilian payment will be made into a special account controlled by the Brazilian State and will only be released when the exemption of the other State or organization in the act is confirmed. If the suspicion is confirmed, the funds will return to the coffers of the Treasure.

If the suspicion is related to a body or agency linked to an international organization, the retention will only be for the suspected body or agency, and the transfers to the organization and other bodies linked to it will be maintained, provided that the resources are not transferred to the suspected entity.

On August 5th, the UN (United Nations) announced the dismissal of 9 employees of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) suspected of involvement in the attack by the extremist group Hamas on October 7, 2023. Following the accusation, made by Israel, the agency began to be investigated and several countries suspended the transfers made to it.

According to Kim Kataguiri, financial resources represent the vital force for keeping terrorist groups active and are a determining factor for the scope of their actions. “The proposal aims to target the financial side of terrorist groups in order to stifle their activities”he says.

The project is processed in a conclusive manner, that is, it does not need to go through the plenary, it only needs to be approved by all designated committees. If approved by CREDN, it will still need to go through CFT (Finance and Taxation Committee) and by CCJC (Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship). It will then go to the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.