Bill Orosco, At only 22 years old, he has managed to make a name for himself in the artistic world, but not because he is the nephew of the remembered Johnny Orosco, founder of Nectar Group, but for his talent and effort, qualities with which he is known in music and on social networks. Like his late uncle, he started from the bottom, and after singing in the streets of Lima North and South, and perform concerts, will seek internationalization, so it could become an exponent of Peruvian cumbia.

In this interview for the newspaper La República, Bill Orosco reveals more information about his musical career, which is taking off and promises to be one of the most successful in the medium.

His beginnings in music

The young musician lives in Lima Norte, specifically in the Comas district. He had a quiet childhood and since he was little he liked music, since his mother always listened to the music of his brother, Johnny Orosco.

“I grew up in San Felipe. One of the things why I have always liked music is because my uncle’s songs have always been there. My mother always listened to it, there was always that inclination towards music,” he indicated. .

Bill also stated that he did not plan to dedicate himself to music in the first place, as he previously studied Digital Marketing. It wasn’t until the opportunity that a family member gave him that he began to discover his true passion.

“I never said I was going to put music first, singing was never my plan. I was studying and one of my cousins, who is Cristian Orosco, gave me the opportunity because he is a musician and I saw it as an opportunity to do something nice as a tribute to my uncle Johnny,” he explained.

The support of the public inspired him to continue with a musical career and therefore, he began to sing in the streets so that, little by little, people recognized him.

“Those were the beginnings. I was starting to sing, to surround myself with the public, to get to know me a little more. That was throughout the northern cone, Los Olivos, Carabayllo, Comas, to San Juan de Lurigancho. For those videos in the street with those beautiful people, I became a little better known and a little more loved,” he said.

His relationship with Johnny Orosco’s family

His mother’s brother, the founder of Néctar, is one of the promoters of coastal music, so Bill Orosco also decided to focus on it.

“Coastal cumbia is from the people and that is what I have always tried to do. People little by little were getting to know a little more about me, a little more about what I was doing, thanks to social networks, to TikTok. “I am very grateful for all the beautiful people who are supporting me,” he declared.

Regarding comparisons with his uncle, he clarified that he respects all opinions: “I respect each person’s comments. I can’t give an opinion on that because everyone has a different opinion and they respect it, nothing more. I receive it from the best way, whether good or bad,” he said.

Of course, he made it clear that Johnny Orosco’s legacy is unique and his cousin Deyvis Orosco’s career is also going its own way.

“The group Néctar is a very recognized group in Peru and it is also an honor. I have always said: Johnny Orosco will always be one and is one of the greatest composers and performers of Peruvian cumbia. There will always be a Johnny Orosco “There will only be one Deyvis Orosco, one Bill Orosco, that is, each one has made people love them in their respective time,” he commented.

Future projects

Although Bill currently performs some Nectar songs, in the future he plans to release an album with his own musical songs.

“What I try to do is not forget those songs, that feeling towards Grupo Néctar. We are also working on having unreleased songs. Now we are making a very nice album and we are putting it together,” he confessed.

With presentations in Lima and the provinces, Johnny Orosco’s nephew will soon go international, as he will set foot on Argentine soil for the first time.

“This December 15 we are in Argentina, we will be at the anniversary of the Karicia group. I have other presentations there and I am grateful to all the beautiful people of Argentina who support us,” he indicated.

Finally, Bill, who is at a take-off point in his musical career, made it clear that he will always preserve humility, just as he was taught in his family.

“One of the things that has always been said in my family is that humility will always come first. Whether you are in Comas or you are in the best district, humility always has to be in you. It never has to go away Yes, you can leave your neighborhood, your house, your district, but humility never has to leave you,” he said.

