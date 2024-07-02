Lantratova: State Duma to consider bill to abolish Unified State Exam in October 2024

The State Duma plans to consider in the first reading a bill to abolish the Unified State Exam (USE) in October 2024. This was reported by the first deputy chair of the Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova.

The draft law, which replaces the Unified State Exam with state final certification for basic and secondary general education programs in the form of state exams, is planned to be considered in the State Duma in the first reading in October Yana Lantratova State Duma deputy

It became known on June 5 that Russia wanted to abolish the Unified State Exam. The bill was introduced to the State Duma the following day.

MPs speak out against “experiment on students and schools”

The document was developed by deputies from the LDPR, CPRF and SRZP (A Just Russia – For Truth) factions. It proposes amendments to the Federal Law “On Education in the Russian Federation”.

In essence, an experiment is being conducted on students and schools, which is unacceptable. The Unified State Exam format, requiring students to answer test questions, teaches children only to “check boxes”. The Unified State Exam is based on the student’s memory, not his thinking. explanatory note

As the parliamentarians emphasize, the exam should be based on the student’s use of analytical knowledge and logical reasoning. The authors of the bill believe that the Unified State Exam has led to a crisis, since the quality of education has deteriorated, and the sphere of corruption has shifted to the level of Olympiads.

If the law is adopted, it could come into force on January 1, 2025, and the results of already passed Unified State Exams will be valid for another four years after they are taken and can be accepted as entrance examinations at universities.

Rosobrnadzor advocates for a clear and objective alternative to the Unified State Exam

Commenting on the initiative, the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev stated that the abandonment of the Unified State Exam is possible if an alternative appears, which should be understandable and objective. He added that the exam still remains a working model.

There is currently no other approach to assessing a student’s knowledge in any country in the world other than an exam. Today, the Unified State Exam model, we are constantly improving it, it is working. Rosobrnadzor is open to constructive proposals Anzor Muzaev Head of Rosobrnadzor

Muzaev allowed for an expert discussion of the bill with the participation of “all interested parties” to discuss the “format of an honest and transparent final assessment of the knowledge” of graduates after the Unified State Exam period in 2023.

In June, the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov stated that the problem with personnel in science in Russia is connected, among other things, with the results of the Unified State Exam. At the same time, in his opinion, it is premature to abandon this form of examination and change the procedure for passing the final certification.

In a conversation with Lenta.ru, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Higher Education Alexander Mazhuga considered the prospects of the bill to be “not optimistic” and compared the initiative to “an action to attract attention without subsequent discussion.”

In his opinion, the main advantage of the Unified State Exam over traditional entrance examinations is the opportunity to participate in the competition for admission to five universities at once. Mazhuga also pointed out the objectivity of the written Unified State Exam, as opposed to the oral exam.