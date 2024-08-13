Senate President says that the reading of the report and discussion on the topic will begin this Tuesday (13th August)

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024) that the project to renegotiate the States’ debts with the Union is “forwarded” and the discussion should begin this Tuesday in the plenary of the House.

According to Pacheco, the report will be read today by the rapporteur David Alcolumbre (União-AP) and voting will take place until Thursday (15th August).

“We are moving towards a federative solution. There is no complete satisfaction because there is always a pretension on both sides, but the essence of the project is well stated”said Pacheco.

The senator also said that Alcolumbre should include in the text a section to determine that the distribution of the compensation fund follows the criteria of the State Participation Fund. The inclusion was a request from the governors of the Northeast.

Governors from the Northeast met with Pacheco last week to ask for greater participation in the project to alleviate states’ debts to the Union. The project, authored by Pacheco, should mainly benefit São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, which have the largest debts.

“It is legitimate for the 4 over-indebted states, which account for 90% of the debts with the Union, to request negotiation, but it is necessary for the less indebted states to be included in this renegotiation process, under penalty of further aggravating inequalities from a regional and socioeconomic point of view”said Fátima Bezerra, governor of Rio Grande do Norte and president of the Northeast Consortium, at the time.