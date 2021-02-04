A group of American senators submitted to the US Congress a bill on sanctions against Russia due to the situation with Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation – FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). The corresponding statement is published on website Republican Mark Rubio.

Senators proposed the document “On Bringing Russia to Account for Malicious Activities” for consideration again. The bill provides for the introduction of targeted sanctions “against Russian officials involved in flagrant violations of international law.” We are talking about a number of recent events, such as the imprisonment of the oppositionist and his poisoning, attributed to Russia.

Related materials

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one. He was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. Thus, the oppositionist was sentenced to 3.5 years in a general regime colony, but he will spend two years and eight months in prison, taking into account the year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case.

The meeting on the Navalny case was attended by about 20 employees of the embassies of foreign states, including the USA, Bulgaria, Poland, Latvia, Austria, Switzerland. According to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, the appearance of foreign diplomats in court is a political action.

The oppositionist was detained on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment. This happened on the basis of the decision of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Moscow, according to which the oppositionist was put on the wanted list for systematic violations of the conditions of the probationary period.

Navalny fell into a coma on August 20, he became ill during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, foreign experts announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.