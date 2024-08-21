The State Duma will support a bill on payments to spouses for marriages over 20 years

The State Duma Committee on Family Protection will support the revised bill on payments to Russians who have been married for a long time, said the committee chairperson Nina Ostanina.

The initial draft of such a federal law was rejected, but it is currently being finalized and will be submitted to the State Duma again. Ostanina emphasized that in her person the authors of the bill “will find the support they need.”

Ostanina pointed to the Year of the Family in Russia and the existence of such payments in a number of regions

The deputy explained that she supports the project because “there is nothing more traditional and valuable than a long-term marriage.” Considering that 2024 has been declared the Year of the Family in Russia, the bill requires special attention from the authorities, she noted.

The government had previously not supported the project, in particular, pointing to the lack of development of the proposed payment mechanism. Ostanina reported that she has a negative attitude towards this position of the Cabinet of Ministers, considering that the indication of the revenue part for its implementation is precisely the task of the government, and the task of the deputies is to protect their voters and reflect the interests of the population.

Ostanina also recalled that similar payments already exist in certain regions. “Families that are in a long-term marriage have the right to special attention from the state, regardless of where they live,” the deputy explained.

They want to pay families who have been married continuously for 20 years

The bill was initially submitted to the State Duma in January of this year. It proposed to legalize additional payments to people who have been in an official marriage for 20 years or more without interruption. They must also permanently live in Russia, and their marriage must not have been declared invalid by a court.

Authors offered link the amount to the duration of the marriage. For example, pay 20 thousand rubles for 20 years of marriage, 25 thousand for a quarter of a century, and so on in five-year increments with an increase in the amount by 5 thousand rubles.

It was also proposed to retain the payment for widows and widowers in the event of the death of one of the spouses in the year of the anniversary. In addition, it was planned that the amount would be indexed annually, and for the regions of the Far North and equivalent to them, increased by the corresponding regional coefficient.

The government, however, considered that it was impossible to establish whether the payment was a one-time payment or should be paid every five years, and whether it should be paid to the family or to each of the spouses. The authors of the law then announced that they would be finalizing it and would try to submit it for consideration again in the fall.

Russians are already receiving payments for long-term marriages in more than 20 regions

The explanation for the bill noted that more than 20 regions in the country already support married couples who have lived together for 50 years or more in one way or another. The document was primarily based on the experience of Moscow and St. Petersburg. In these cities, couples living there, in which both spouses are citizens of Russia, who have celebrated their 50th, 60th, 70th and 75th wedding anniversaries, are entitled to receive payments.

Nina Ostanina cited the example of Khakassia, where the “Golden Family Chronicle of the Republic” has existed since January 1, 2023. Each registry office has books where long-living families are entered, an event is held for them, and they receive 10 thousand rubles from the head of the republic.

The amount and terms of payment of the benefit depend on the region. Thus, in St. Petersburg, spouses receive 50 thousand rubles, in the Penza region and Udmurtia – 5 thousand rubles. Residents of the Kaluga region are paid 4.5 thousand rubles. In some regions, anniversary celebrants are given commemorative signs, certificates or medals.

Earlier this year, we told about the family of Gennady and Tatyana Konev from the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. At that time, they received a payment for their 55th wedding anniversary. In this region, payments are due to all married couples who have been married for 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 years. For each year lived in such a marriage, couples are entitled to one thousand rubles, that is, for 70 years of marriage, Russians can receive 70 thousand rubles.