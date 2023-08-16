Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 21:57

The promise of deputies to accelerate this Tuesday, 15, the vote on the new version of the Fake News project did not work. Due to lack of agreement between television stations and artists, the idea of ​​approving an emergency regime for the so-called sliced ​​PL had to be postponed once again.

The proposal changes the rules of the Copyright Law, remunerates journalistic content and establishes rules for digital advertising. There is no new deadline for the plenary of the House to analyze the bill.

like the Estadão showed last week, the broadcasters and artists had reached a consensus, which unlocked the elaboration of the text by the rapporteur, deputy Elmar Nascimento (União-BA). Media companies and artists disagreed over the payment of copyrights on old works published on the internet. Artists pressed for the inclusion of financial compensation for contracts made before the publication of the future law, while TV broadcasters rejected the device.

A meeting lasting about seven hours at the Official Residence of the Chamber, last week, had sealed the agreement between the parties with the inclusion of a transition period for the start of payments. Brazilian broadcasters would have 3 years, from the entry into force of the new rules, to start remunerating artists.

The consensus, however, “retroacted”, according to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). “It does not enter the agenda this week, there is no agreement for now”, he said. “I am very sorry that the agreement was retroactive.”

Arthur Lira said that he “only” votes for PL 2370 “with agreement”, even with the green light from parliamentarians to approve the proposal. “The text needs to be agreed between the two parties so that the two together can have some success in the plenary,” he said this Tuesday.

The bill is authored by deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ) and has been negotiated for months in the Chamber. This was the third attempt to bring the issue to the plenary for analysis. According to Feghali, the pre-existing contracts to the future legislation became a problem again and stopped the progress of the proposal.

“International Copyright Law, all agreements and what is already done in many countries around the world is that, regardless of whether the contract was signed before the law, the economic exploitation of the work continues after the law,” says Feghali. “Exploitation will even fall into the public domain, which in Brazil is 50 years.”

PL 2370 has been called Fake News PL sliced, because it deals with three central themes – copyright, remuneration to journalistic vehicles and digital advertising – that were in bill 2630 of Fake News, reported by deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB- SP). Faced with the resistance of most deputies to vote on the full version of the proposal, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and allies decided to “slice” the original Fake News PL. The sliced ​​proposal focuses on economic themes that were in Orlando Silva’s text.

What can change with PL 2370

The text of project 2370 was presented by deputy Elmar Nascimento on Saturday, the 12th. The proposal intends to change the Marco Civil da Internet to include remuneration for journalistic content. According to Elmar Nascimento, the change “guarantees fair remuneration for the production of journalistic content, preventing internet companies from benefiting from the traffic generated by the content produced by newspapers without paying them the corresponding remuneration”.

“The proposed regulation bears in mind the enormous asymmetry of power that exists between the major platforms and most authors and newspapers. Care is taken to prevent big techs from benefiting economically from the high investment made by third parties for the production of content, offering meager remuneration in return, in view of the high concentration of the internet market”, noted the rapporteur.

The bill also provides for an important change in legislation dealing with copyright. Currently, digital platforms do not pay compensation for the reproduction of old works reproduced on the internet. If the proposal is approved, the artists will receive a payment for these contracts as well.

As revealed the Estadão, the rapporteur’s text also gives more space to religious in the Copyright Law. Nascimento included sermons – religious speeches – as “protected intellectual works”. The law currently identifies only “lectures, allocutions, sermons and other works of the same nature”.

Last topic to enter the project, digital advertising may have rules changed if the proposal is approved in Congress. PL 2370/2019 establishes digital advertising duties, such as, for example, forcing platforms to identify advertisers and keep a repository with advertisements and boosted content.