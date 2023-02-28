Even for the biggest car enthusiast, there are quite a few advantages when it comes to a future where cars drive independently. For example, if no one wants to be the BOB and it’s raining – the car will drive you home safely. Or you don’t feel like paying for parking at Schiphol – then the car will park itself at home. And there are advantages for dealers as well.

The American TheDrive comes across a patent from Ford this week with the name Systems and Methods to Repossess a Vehicle. The patent is from 2021 but will only be made public this month. The patent describes several ways to make life more difficult for defaulters. For now it’s only about patents: there are no final plans yet.

Do not pay? Then no more air conditioning

After the first payment reminder, the dealer can, for example, switch off the air conditioning remotely. Especially in the summer, that will be motivation enough for many to pay the bill. The car can also be completely locked until the owner has paid all bills. This doesn’t sound very unreasonable.

If the owner makes it very furious, Ford’s patents state that the car can move itself to a place where a tow truck can easily seize the car. For example, to public areas. In principle, the car can drive completely independently back to the dealer or to the parking lot of the bailiff.

The car drives itself to the dealer – or scrap

It may be that the value of the car is so low that the costs of the bailiff are higher than the value of the car. In this case, you do not want to reward the defaulter by letting him or her keep the car. In this case, the car can independently drive to the scrapyard. Yes, the car then voluntarily drives to its own death. We shouldn’t be surprised when robots take over the world in protest.