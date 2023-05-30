Bill Nelson (Miami, United States, 80 years old) is a Democratic senator, astronaut and administrator of the United States Space Agency (NASA). The American is visiting Madrid because Spain has just become the 25th signatory of the agreements Artemis, the cooperative political framework that will lay the foundations for peaceful space exploration of the Moon and other space bodies for decades to come. After meeting with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in La Moncloa, and signing the document there together with the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, Nelson offered a joint interview to EL PAÍS and The world at the US Embassy.

Ask. What are the agreements? Artemis And how will they benefit Spain?

Answer. They are common sense principles, like operating peacefully in space, helping each other in times of danger, and having a unified system, so that if someone has to help other astronauts, the ships have compatible docking systems. . It is also ruled out that someone could reach the Moon and claim territory and prevent others from entering. And here I am thinking of China and what he did on the Spartly Islands in the China Sea. This territory was in international waters, and China came along and claimed it for itself; They began to build airstrips. We want to prevent this kind of thing and that is why 25 countries have already signed up and there will probably be many more soon.

Q. You have specifically mentioned China. The country is progressing very fast in space and aims to be the largest space power in the world by 2045. Who do you think will win this new space race?

R. China has also just announced that it is going to send astronauts to the Moon in 2030. We are living a space race. If we are lucky, we will be the first to land on the Moon, in 2025 or 2026. In that crew will be the first woman to walk on the Moon and the next man. In later missions it will be the four crew members who will step on the surface and will stay there for up to 300 days. But there are many things that can go wrong, and China may actually be planning to get there sooner.

Q. Is it possible that they are ahead of them?

R. I believe that the United States will arrive before. What worries me most is that both they and we are going to land at the south pole, where we think there is water. In fact, we are going to send a robotic mission to this area this year and, next year, another one that will drill into the ground in search of water. We think there is because we see that there is ice in the crevices of rocks that are in perpetual shadow. Water is important because it is made up of oxygen and hydrogen with which to make rocket fuel and air to breathe. We want to preserve those potential reserves for the international community, and prevent China from coming in and claiming the water is theirs, as they have done with the Spratly Islands.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the US Embassy in Madrid. alvaro garcia

Q. Will these agreements also limit the exploitation of resources by companies?

R. We don’t know what resources there are. But I think the important thing is also if there are resources beyond, on an asteroid, for example. What if there is one of these bodies packed with titanium or precious metals? On the Moon the matter is different. We already went there 50 years ago. Now it’s about going to learn to live and work and invent and manufacture so that we can send humans to Mars one day. It only takes three or four days to go to our satellite, but going to Mars takes seven, eight months and once you arrive you have to stay on the surface for one or two years before the planet aligns with Earth again and they can return. . That’s why you have to develop habitats. You also have to be able to get there faster. We are investigating new propulsion systems for this. So we could make the trip in three months, be on the surface for a week, and come back. We think the earliest we can get to Mars is 2040. That sounds like a long time, but it’s only 17 years.

Q. A few weeks ago, the rocket starship that should take astronauts to the Moon blew up due to a bug Do you think this bug will delay plans to land on the satellite in 2025 or 2026?

R. I hope SpaceX has the ship ready. It’s true, they had an explosion, but that’s their modus operandi. They have a lot of rockets. The latter that they launched rose for several minutes. There were eight engines that failed to start and then it blew up. They have already learned why and have fixed it for the next release and will continue to progress that way. This is not the way NASA works. We try to be perfect, although we don’t always succeed, as witnessed by terrible accidents such as Apollo 1 or the shuttle challengerwhich exploded, killing seven crew members, just eight days after I myself returned to Earth from space in 1986. We also lost another crew of seven in the Columbia in 2003. They were human errors that should never have happened. SpaceX instead launches one rocket after another until it works. This is what they did with the reusable Falco 9 rocket, which has been a huge success.

Q. The Artemis 2 crew is already set: three Americans and one Canadian. Is there any chance there is a European on Artemis 3?

R. I can’t tell you if there will be a European in the four-person crew, but only two will set foot on the Moon: a woman and a man. In future missions, the four crew members will set foot on the Moon.

Q. Is there any specific field in which Spain can make important contributions in the return to the Moon?

R. We already have a crucial contribution, the deep space network and one of its antennas, which is in Madrid. We would not have reached the moon without it. Now the problem is that there are so many missions that the network is saturated. So much so that during Artemis 1 we had to throw away a lot of valuable data that the James Webb Space Telescope was sending back. We are now developing a faster form of communication based not on radio, but on laser light.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, together with Bill Nelson, this Tuesday in a meeting at the Moncloa Palace. BORJA PUIG DE LA BELLACASA (BORJA PUIG DE LA BELLACASA)

Q. What will happen to Russia’s collaboration on the International Space Station (ISS)?

R. My forecast is that it will stay until we deorbit the station. I think Russia is compromised because after all we built the station together. The ISS is as big as a football field. Some part of it is certain to survive re-entry, so we want to send it to a graveyard in the southern Pacific Ocean. We have to be very precise so that it does not cause damage or pose a danger to people. Although for now the Russians have said that they will stay until 2028, I think they will continue until 2030, which is the date that we will bury the station. Just a year ago the head of the Russian space agency said they were withdrawing immediately. He was fired. The new boss is very professional.

Q. Before you mentioned the telescope James Webbwhich is NASA’s current great astronomical project. What will be the next one?

R. We are already planning a new one. But Webb it is so good that it will possibly last 20 more years. So we will be able to go to it, refill its fuel and it will be able to continue in use much longer. Then there will be other telescopes that will help us specifically look for exoplanets with life. IN 2028 we will also launch NEO Surveyor. Their goal is to discover an asteroid that could hit Earth causing serious damage, but is too small for us to see with other telescopes. If you remember, the recent mission DART successfully deflected an asteroid. So if we’re successful, we can see a killer asteroid coming and deflect it just enough to miss us.

Q. How does NASA deal with the threat of climate change?

R. NASA is also a climate agency and we have many satellites studying this aspect. We will soon launch four new satellites that will give us a three-dimensional view of what is happening in the climate on land, seas, ice and the atmosphere. And I cannot say this word without remembering what I saw from the window of the ship when I went into space. I looked at the edge of the planet and I saw that very thin layer and you realize that it is only that that sustains all living things on the planet. It is very thin and we are carrying it.

Peaceful exploration without space junk The Artemis agreements lay the foundation for cooperation in future exploration of the Moon, especially the US-led Artemis project in collaboration with the space agencies of Europe, Canada and Japan to bring the first woman to the surface of the Moon. and the first non-white male, both Americans, in 2025; and build a space station in orbit of the Moon. The agreement includes fundamental principles, such as transparency or mutual aid in the event that astronauts need rescue. The eight original signatories to the treaty were the United States, Italy, Canada, Japan, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, in October 2020. Since then, 17 other countries from Africa, America, Asia, and Europe have joined, including Spain. . The Artemis agreements are part of the United Nations space treaty that declares, among other things, that no country can claim the nationality of any territory on the Moon or any other celestial body. The document signed today also contemplates sharing the scientific information collected by each country, although it leaves private companies out of this framework, unless they operate on behalf of one of the member countries. The text contemplates the extraction of natural resources on the Moon and other bodies and the signatories undertake to inform the United Nations of their plans.

The Artemis framework also commits signatories to limiting space junk and taking care of the retirement of satellites and other spacecraft at the end of their useful lives.

