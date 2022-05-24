Bale’s contract, 32, with the Royal Club expires next June, while the Real Madrid administration does not intend to renew it, so that his future in the stadiums remains ambiguous.

And Spanish radio station Cadena Cup said that Bill’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, met the Atlético administration, and offered it to his client, starting from next season, but the response was rejected.

According to the source, Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta told Bale’s agent: “We appreciate the offer, but Gareth Bale is not in our plans for next season.”

And earlier, Spanish newspapers reported that Bale would announce his retirement if Wales failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup during the European play-off, while the player would look for a new club to join him if his country reached the World Cup.

Wales hosts the winner of the confrontation with Scotland and Ukraine, in the World Cup qualifiers in Cardiff, on the fifth of next June.

It is noteworthy that Bale participated this season only in 7 matches with Real Madrid in various tournaments, knowing that he won with the team 3 titles of the League and 4 of the Champions League and other tournaments.