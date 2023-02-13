Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) also suggests a virtual page to document images and videos of depredation in the Three Powers

A bill presented by Senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) foresees the creation of a memorial to keep alive the images of the depredation of Congress in the extremist acts of the 8th of January.

Installed in the Senate Museum, the memorial will honor “the resistance of the people and democratic institutions of the country to coups and attempted coups that have already occurred against democracy”. O PRS 3/2023 it also foresees tributes in 2 other places: in a corridor close to the Plenary of the House and on the Senate website.

“The objective is to demonstrate that democracy is an achievement of Brazilian society that needs to be permanently cared for and cultivated”argues Leila in justifying the proposal.

According to the text, the tribute on the Senate website will be a page called Virtual Memorial, which will publish photos and documents that show the resistance that has already occurred to attempted or consummated coups against the democratic rule of law. The page can be accessed through the official website of the Senate.

Sculpture

The project also proposes the creation of a sculpture that will be selected through a competition, a method by which public bodies hire artists.

The intention is for the work to be displayed in the corridor that connects the plenary to Annex 2, where the extremists were contained by the legislative police about 2 hours after the invasion of the National Congress buildings.

Known as the Time Tunnel, the corridor houses texts and images of important moments in the history of Brazil and was preserved from attacks thanks to the work of the Senate Police.

The senator’s draft resolution must still be analyzed by the committees.

With information from Senate Agency