A bill in Israel seeks to amend existing legislation to make it even tougher on restrictions around evangelism.

The new text, which must be approved by the legislature, proposes that any individual “who persuades a person, directly, digitally, by direct mail or onlineto convert to their religion, their sentence is one year in prisonand if the person was a minor, his sentence is two years in prison.”

This bill has been introduced several times over 20 years; however, he has failed to gain the backing of a majority of the votes.

Moshe Gafni and Yaakov Asher, of the United Torah Judaism Party, proposed legislation to the Knesset (Israeli legislature) to amend an existing law that criminalizes offering something of value to change religion of someone under the age of 18.

If the new text is approved, the law would be extended to a broader concept. The proposal states that Any person who tries to persuade another regarding their religious belief will be sentenced to one year in prison.

The proposal has been criticized for being too general in the guidelines of when the crime is committed or not; as well as being very strict about defending religious liberties and the freedom of the flow of thought.

Another criticism is that the project could be more focused on the criminalization of promoting Christianity and not other religions. “In recent times, attempts by missionary bodies, mainly Christians, to persuade people to convert have increased,” the text says.

Likewise, former United States ambassador general for international religious freedom, Sam Brownback, warns that such a law could harm Israel.

Others do not agree with the project being approved, because Netanyahu is close to evangelical Christians, so he would not support such a measure.

The project has been before the Knesset for two decades and has not been approved; however now there is a fear that with the coalition government of Benjamin Netanyahu, it could happen.

Others disagree that the proposal can pass, because Netanyahu is close to evangelical Christians.Therefore, I would not support such a measure.

