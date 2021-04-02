



The sun was rising outside a Midtown Manhattan conference room and visitors from an investment empire secret they bowed their heads in prayer and meditation. It was 7 o’clock in the morning on a Friday, and the family scene took place as usual in Archegos Capital Management, the dark family office that shakes the financial world. In the days before the pandemic, 20 or 30 people squeezed around the long table and, while drinking coffee and donuts, listened bible recordings, according to the people who were there. The Old Testament could come first, perhaps Isaiah or the Lamentations. Then came the New, the Gospels, addressed to listeners who came from a path known more for its earthly greed than for his pious faith: Wall Street. 888 Seventh Avenue in New York, where Archegos would have its headquarters. Photo: Reuters Pressing the play button and then backing up in the background was the host, Bill hwang, the mysterious billionaire businessman now at the center of one of the biggest Wall Street fiascos of all time. A fortune made secretly The known story so far of a mind blowing fortune made secretly and then publicly annihilated in the blink of an eye has caused shock waves in some of The Japanese bank Mizuho would be one of those affected. Photo: AFP

This is also Bill Hwang, who later quietly went on to become one of the most successful alumni of Robertson’s much-acclaimed Tiger Management. This masks his dangerous leveraged bets from public view through financial derivatives and was once accused of insider trading. In 2012 he pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.

Turns out that same Bill Hwang also supports one of the hottest hands on Wall Street lately, Cathie Wood from Ark Investments. Like Hwang, Wood is known for holding Bible study meetings and is a figure in what some call the “faith in finances” movement.

And here, finally, is where the Bill Hwangs collide. The fortune he amassed under the noses of the major banks and financial regulators was far bigger and riskier than almost anyone would have thought possible, and these riches were amassed at once. breakneck speed. In fact, it was perhaps one of the largest accumulations of private wealth in the history of modern finance.

And Hwang lost everything even faster.

Breakneck speed

Many investors believed that Archegos – a Greek word often translated “author” or “captain” and often seen as a reference to Jesus – had $ 10 billion in assets. That figure, which represents the personal fortune Hwang was actually closer to $ 20 billion, according to estimates by people who did business with Archegos.

To put that number in context: Bill Hwang, a name few even on Wall Street had heard until now, was worth more than well-known industry figures like Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen and David Tepper.

Even more remarkable is the breakneck speed at which Hwang’s fortune grew. Archegos started in 2013 with an estimated value of $ 200 million. It’s a sizable fortune, but it’s not very close to the money in the hedge fund game.

However, in a decade, Hwang’s fortune multiplied by one hundred, now estimate businessmen and bankers. Much of that riches accumulated in the past 12 to 24 months alone, when Hwang began to use more and more leverage to increase his profits, and banks, eager for his lucrative trading business, were forced to give him credit.

Hwang’s success allowed him to fund his own charity, Grace & Mercy Foundation, which had almost $ 500 million in assets as of 2018, based on its most recent reports.

