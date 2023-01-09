London (AFP)

Welsh winger Gareth Bale announced his retirement from club and national team football, putting an end to his triumphant career in football.

“After careful and considered consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said on his social media account.

“I feel very fortunate to have achieved my dream of playing the sport that I love,” he added. You really gave me some of the best moments of my life. Highest levels over 17 seasons, and it will be impossible to repeat, no matter what the next season holds for me.

Bale led his country to the European Cup finals twice in 2016, for the first time in his history, and reached the semi-finals with him, then 2021, and to the World Cup Qatar 2022 for the first time since 1958, and he also won the Spanish Real Madrid Champions League five times in nine years. She spent it with him (2013-2022).

Bell holds the record for the number of international matches with Wales, and the best scorer in its ranks.

The former player, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles FC, played his last match for his country on November 29 against England in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup.