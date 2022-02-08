Microsoft founder Bill Gates wrote a book called How to Prevent the Next Pandemic. About this entrepreneur wrote on your website.

In his opinion, the coronavirus pandemic could be the last for humanity. In his book, Gates outlined the steps to avoid similar global events in the future and provide better health care for all people on the planet. He also spoke about the tools needed for the early fight against pathogens.

The book is expected to be published on May 3rd.

Earlier, Bill Gates expressed hope that the COVID-19 pandemic could end as early as 2022, despite the fact that with the advent of the omicron strain, the world may be going through its most difficult part.