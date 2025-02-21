If I was young again today, Bill Gates says he feared more things in addition to the atomic bomb. “There are about four or five really scary things, and the only one I really understood and for which I was very worried when I was young was nuclear war”Said Gates in an interview with Patrick Collison, CEO of the Stripe payments platforms.

The founder of Microsoft and president of the Gates Foundation shared their perspective on the risks facing current society. Gates is based on the fact that the risk of a nuclear war will always be there since there are weapons for it, but adds that “Today, I think we would have to point in the list climate change, bioterrorism/pandemics and in some way guarantee the control of AI and reduce social polarization. Now we have these four footnotes at the foot”he explained.

“The younger generations should be very afraid of these things”he added.

It is not the first time that the technological tycoon points out these concerns. Already in a 2023 blog post, he wrote that, as his family grew, he also did his desire to improve the world. “A grandson makes you think of how to ensure that the future is better: in politics, health, climate, etc.”he said at the time.

AI as risk and solution at the same time, according to Gates

Despite fears about artificial intelligence, Gates believes that this can be more a solution than a problem. Although some warn about their destructive potential, he argues that it can be used in a productive way.

“We do not have so many medical experts that they can be up to date with everything, or enough math professors everywhere,”Gates explained. “We face an intelligence scarcity, so we use this market system to assign it in some way. Over time, AI will make intelligence essentially free.”

Despite the challenges, Gates maintains the hope that future generations will be in a better situation, provided they overcome these risks. “If we solve some of these big problems, things will improve a lot. Alzheimer’s, obesity, we will have a cure for HIV, we will eradicate the polio, measles, malaria. The rhythm of innovation is faster today than ever, “he said.

Although fear can be paralyzing, Gates believes that it can also be a motivating force for new generations. “In fact, in a way they will exaggerate the probability and perhaps the impact of some of these things to ensure that we stay away from them”he concluded.