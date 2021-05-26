ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

The southwest is taking on the dangerous tiger mosquito that Bill Gates warned about years ago.

Stuttgart – Benefiting from climate change, the dangerous tiger mosquito from the tropics is increasingly making itself comfortable in our climes. The tiger mosquito is considered to be the main vector of dangerous dengue fever. Microsoft founder Bill Gates also warned years ago of the tiger mosquito as “the deadliest animal in the world”. An action group from the southwest is fighting the spread of the tiger mosquito with various measures. In addition to hunting the bloodsuckers on the ground, biological mosquito poison from the air is also used, which kills the bloodsucker larvae. As BW24 * reports, warned Bill Gates of the “deadliest animal in the world”: Baden-Württemberg fights it with helicopters.

