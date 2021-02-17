Microsoft founder Bill Gates has urged rich countries to switch to artificial beef to save the planet. The billionaire said this in an interview with Technology Review of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I believe all rich nations should switch to 100% synthetic beef,” Gates said. According to his idea, this should reduce methane emissions.

At the same time, the billionaire noted that one can get used to the difference in taste over time. Gates added that some even find artificial meat tastes better than natural meat.

Earlier, Bill Gates said that humanity is not prepared for such a challenge as climate change. He noted that each year the death rate due to this factor will be “even higher” than during the coronavirus pandemic.