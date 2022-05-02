Covid and the risk of new, more lethal variants of the virus, comes the warning from Bill Gates. “We may not have seen the worst”, the billionaire and founder of Microsoft explained to the Financial Times, explaining how the world is “still at risk of this pandemic generating an even more transmissive and even more fatal variant”.

Read also

Gates spoke of a “5%” chance that the pandemic could get worse and therefore urged world leaders to spend more to prepare for new health threats. The billionaire and philanthropist also called for a team of experts led by the World Health Organization to be employed to identify and prevent future pandemics. The cost of the operation would be around one billion dollars.