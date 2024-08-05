Microsoft, the unauthorized biography of Bill Gates is a case. The testimonies of his former collaborators

An unauthorized biography on Bill Gates is causing a stir. The book will be released next August 13th but some anticipations are emerging that are destined to make a lot of noise. The billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft It is described by the author of the text, the journalist Anupreeta Dasfinance editor of the New York Times, “how a child in a candy store“. This is a simile used by the NYT reporter to evoke – reports La Repubblica – the inappropriate attention of the billionaire towards the young interns at Microsoft. It was not unusual for Gates – according to what is written in this book – “flirting with women And invite them to dinner while he was still president of the company.”

For this reason, young female Microsoft employees would have been forbidden to stay alone with him. Anupreeta Das’ revelations – based on “hundreds of interviews with current and former employees of the Gates Foundation and Microsoft, and with people with deep insight into the Gates universe” – continues La Repubblica – would confirm the dark side of an entrepreneur who cheated on his ex-wife several times Melinda Ann French Gatesfrom which he has divorced in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Melinda herself – Das claims in his book – ordered the couple’s domestic workers not to give her husband’s telephone number to the women who called home. And he personally selected his bodyguards. – Bill Gates responded with a harsh statement in which he stated that “the book contains falsehoods and sensational allegations.” The tycoon accused Das of having relied “almost exclusively on second- and third-hand hearsay and anonymous sources.”