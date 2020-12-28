Since the coronavirus appeared and caused a global pandemic, Bill Gates has become one of the most listened to men for his constant successes in the predictions of this health crisis. With the arrival of vaccines to the European Union and the United States, with the vaccination campaign underway, the founder of Microsoft has dared to speak already of the entrance of 2021 and how the coronavirus will continue to advance as the months of the new year go by, which we will welcome this week.

Among your forecasts, Gates talks about two good news and one bad news. In a post on his personal blog, titled These advances will make 2021 better than 2020, indicates that there is “Two reasons to be hopeful” and that the latest developments, such as the arrival of vaccines, “will allow us to return to normality.” However, the creator of Microsoft warns that it is still too early to return to life as we knew it because “We are not out of the woods.”

The new strain, the bad news of this 2021

Bill Gates points to the new strain detected in the UK, as the bad news for 2021: “Computer models suggest that the pandemic could get worse more or less over the next month. We also need to learn more about a new variant of the virus that has appeared, It seems to spread faster but not more deadly. “

Although vaccines and new treatments are the great “hope” of this new year, especially in the spring of 2021: “The vaccines and treatments that you’ve been reading about in the news will start to reach a scale where they will have a global impact.” But he also cautions, like many experts, that “There will still need to be some restrictions” despite the progress of the injections. “The number of cases and deaths will begin to decrease a lot, at least in rich countries, and life will be much closer to normal,” says the magnate.