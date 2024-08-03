Paris (AFP)

Egyptian rider Nayel Nassar has withdrawn from the show jumping competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to an injury to his horse, the Egyptian Equestrian Federation announced.

The Egyptian Federation’s statement revealed that Nassar’s horse “Conrado” had an injury to its right front leg, and that it could not be treated after it was examined by ultrasound, which caused Nassar to withdraw due to the regulations that prevent the rider from replacing his horse after the first medical examination that was conducted on July 31.

Nassar, 33, wrote on his personal Instagram page: “With a heavy heart, I announce my withdrawal from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Unfortunately, Conrado suffered a blinding injury, and unfortunately our journey here has ended.”

“The decision was made after extensive discussions with the veterinary team and the Egyptian Federation, and we all agreed to prioritise Conrado’s health and long-term recovery,” he continued.

“With this unfortunate setback, the welfare of the horses is my top priority, and I take solace in the fact that I made this decision for the welfare of my wonderful horse,” Nassar added.

The Egyptian Federation statement said that Nassar is the sixth rider to withdraw from the competition due to an injury to his horse.

Nassar was Egypt’s only representative in the equestrian competitions at the Paris Olympics, a participation that sparked widespread controversy in the Egyptian media because the rider traveled to Paris with 10 companions, including his wife Jennifer, the daughter of the famous American billionaire Bill Gates.

Nassar (33 years old) participated in the Tokyo Olympics and achieved 24th place. He holds a degree in economics from the United States of America.