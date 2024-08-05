The revelation about Bill Gates: “He shouldn’t have been left alone with the interns”

Microsoft reportedly banned interns from being alone with Bill Gates after he acted like a “kid in a candy store,” according to a book Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and his quest to shape our world (Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Mission to Shape the World), written by the journalist of the New York Times Anupreeta Das is set to release on August 13.

The book also discusses the divorce between the founder of Microsoft and his wife Melinda, which occurred due to his repeated infidelities. The breaking point was reportedly reached in 2019 when Bill Gates’ relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

According to the journalist, Bill Gates was also “like a kid in a candy store” with Microsoft interns, with the company allegedly prohibiting the young women from being alone with the company founder.