ChatGPT can replace teachers. Bill Gates: “Artificial intelligence will help children read and write within 18 months”

Bill Gates expressed the belief that within half a year applications of artificial intelligence as Chat GPT they can become a valid tool to facilitate the learning of reading and writing in children.

During the ASU+GSV event held in San Diego in recent days, the founder of Microsoft he explained that this innovation could have a significant impact, especially for those families who cannot afford human teachers to improve their children’s learning.

Bill Gates’ view is that i AI-powered chatbots they could provide support as well as effective as a human tutorhelping to fill any gaps in student study.

School, ChatGPT can replace teachers? For Bill Gates it will be possible. Anief: we’re not joking, there are still means to support and that’s it

“The union certainly does not intend to create a “wall” with respect to the technological advances available to teaching, especially if aimed at improving pupils’ learning. Like him, he does not intend to trespass into a field that certainly does not belong to him. However, it is good to explain to everyone from now on that no artificial tutor will ever be able to replace the teacher in the flesh”, explains the Anief (National Association of Teachers and Trainers) commenting on the news coming from overseas on artificial intelligence and ChatGPT. “We are convinced of the usefulness of artificial intelligence in the cultural and educational growth of young people, but let’s make it clear right away that human intervention has an effectiveness and an incisiveness that cannot even be compared. It is good to point this out now, in unsuspecting times, because we would not like the idea of ​​introducing technologies to the detriment of the teacher to creep in over the years: perhaps we are exaggerating and certainly anticipating the times, but it is good for everyone to know from now on that the objectives that can be reached with this kind of support must always remain guided means and never – concludes Marcello Pacifico (president of Anief) – in replacement of the teacher”.

