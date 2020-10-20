new Delhi: Eminent industrialist and billionaire associated with charitable work, Bill Gates said on Monday that India’s research and manufacturing work will play an important role in dealing with Kovid-19, especially in making vaccines on a large scale.

Gates, while addressing the ‘Mahachunauti Annual Meeting 2020’, discussed the difficulties faced by the Kovid-19 vaccine. The American business veteran said that India has been very inspiring because it has made great progress in improving the health of its people in the last two decades.

“And now, India’s research and manufacturing work will play an important role in dealing with Kovid-19, especially in large-scale vaccines,” he said. Bill Gates also stressed the need for a new discovery in identifying infections.

Corona case crosses 40 million worldwide

The worldwide corona virus infection figure has now crossed 40 million. According to the Worldometer at the time of writing the news, 40,585,012 cases of corona have been reported in the world. With this, 1,121,824 people have lost their lives worldwide due to this epidemic. However, 30,313,256 patients have also been recovered from this. Currently 9,149,932 patients are being treated in different countries of the world.

Let us tell you that in the case of Corona cases, America is leading in the world. So far, 8,442,304 cases of corona have been reported in the US, while India is on the other side. There are 7,594,284 confirmed cases of corona here. The third number is Brazil where 5,250,727 Corona cases have been filed.

read this also:

Australia, along with India, America and Japan, will also participate in the Malabar exercise between China and China

Modi government will announce economic package again? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this