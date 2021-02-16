Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been stepping in often to curb climate change. And now he points to the consumption of meat: he assured that “Rich countries should eat synthetic meat” and not that produced by cows.

“I don’t think poor countries need to eat synthetic meat. But I do believe that all rich countries should switch to 100% synthetic meat as soon as possible. The human being can get used to the difference in taste and the claim we have based on our tests is that even this meat has better taste better over time“he said to the middle Technology Review.

“Everything is a political question. There are many countries that have passed bills that say this meat should be called basically lab junk to sell in their respective markets. They don’t want us to use the meat label“Gates added.

Gates believes that constant innovation in multiple sectors will make it cheaper and more politically feasible for all nations to reduce or prevent emissions, and gives as examples the changes of packaging of some products or the transformations in the formulas for obtaining food in order to eliminate waste. And it also targets food production.

Meat “laboratory: the main brands.

According to the mogul, whose foundation donated $ 75 million to a company to develop this technology about 4 years ago, “for Africa and other poor countriesWe will have to use animal genetic modification to drastically increase the amount of meat due to methane emissions ”.

“Interestingly, cattle in the United States, because they are very productive, produce fewer emissions than those of specific regions and countries in Africa. One of the jobs of my foundation is to take advantage of this type of technology, like the ones I mentioned, to take advantage of African cattle and their way of dealing with the environment, crossing species that are more productive and less harmful to the environment, “he remarked.

“Because we use 0% beef, our hamburger uses a tiny fraction of the Earth’s natural resources. Compared to cows, the ‘impossible’ burger uses 95% less land, 74% less water and creates 87% less gas emissions greenhouse effect. And it is 100% free of hormones, antibiotics and artificial ingredients, “explains a brand that makes artificial meat. These processes are referred to by Bill Gates.

Less gas emission. Photo Impossible Meat

Climate change, Gates’ obsession

Bill Gates also assured this Sunday that “climate change is more difficult to solve than a pandemic” of coronavirus, and affirmed that solving it would be “the most extraordinary thing that humanity could do.”

The American philanthropist made that assertion in his new book “How to avoid a climate disaster” that goes on sale tomorrow, in which he stated that the effects of climate change will be much worse than those of the pandemic “if we fail to reduce emissions to zero greenhouse effect for the year 2050 “, stated the ANSA agency.

According to Gates, with the start of vaccination in much of the world, within a year, “the most dramatic effects of the pandemic will have been largely overcome, although it is possible that the virus will continue to circulate somewhere in the world.”

“The question now is whether we will be able to reduce the number (of infections) to zero, or if it will become an endemic disease and we will have to continue vaccinating at a more or less high level continuously. We don’t know yet. The ideal would be to ensure that the virus is not spread between humans, “he added.

Bill Gates closely follows climate change. Reuters photo

Gates once again emphasized that “carbon emissions are increasing and in the future they will emanate above all from basic services in many developing countries: air conditioning, construction, having electricity?”.

“There is a lot of talk about reducing electricity consumption, but that is not the right way to reduce emissions to zero. It can be useful, but the only way to achieve that goal is not to drive less, but to drive a zero-emission vehicle” added.

Gates considered that it is a titanic mission but not impossible, if markets, technology and politics are aligned with the same end, he concluded.

Perhaps the change in meat consumption is one of the most difficult, especially in Argentina.

SL